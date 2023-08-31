the squad of the France team for the matches against Ireland and Germany

Didier Deschamps during the announcement of the 23 players selected for the France team for the next two matches of the Blues, in Paris, August 31, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Back-to-school time has come for the French men’s football team. Thursday August 31, Didier Deschamps revealed the names of the twenty-three players called up for the next matches of the Blues: against Ireland at the Parc des Princes (Paris), September 7, as part of the Euro 2024 qualifiers ; then on September 12, they will challenge Germany, host country of the continental championship, in Dortmund (North Rhine-Westphalia), in a friendly.

After four victories in as many games, France is alone at the top of Group B and Didier Deschamps largely renewed the group to maneuver against Gibraltar (3-0) and Greece (1-0) in June. The tricolor coach, however, had to deal with the absences of the two Chelsea residents, Wesley Fofana and Christopher Nkunku, with knee injuries and packages.

Among the goalkeepers, the list left little room for doubt: Mike Maignan, Brice Samba and Alphonse Areola are in the game. In defense, Benjamin Pavard – recently transferred from Bayern Munich to Inter Milan – and Jules Koundé were chosen on the right.

“I took the option of confirming the youngest”

In the axis, the technician continues to trust Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté, William Saliba and Axel Disasi, now supported by Lucas Hernandez, back nine months after his injury in the opening match of the World Cup, against the Australia. The new recruit of Paris Saint-Germain, spared since by the physical glitches, connects the tenures to the position of left side. A position occupied by his brother Théo Hernandez, also called by Didier Deschamps.

In midfield, a provided and quality playing area, Didier Deschamps recalled a quartet of regulars: Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga and Youssouf Fofana. Uncertainty remained in the midfield as to the fifth man capable of accompanying them. Paul Pogba, back to competition with Juventus, and N’Golo Kanté, transferred this summer from Chelsea to Al-Ittihad, in Saudi Arabia, being too fair, it was Boubacar Kamara, currently at Aston Villa, who was called. “I took the option of confirming the youngest, who met expectations”argued the coach at a press conference.

In attack, after a turbulent summer, captain Kylian Mbappé is present, alongside his new club partner, Ousmane Dembélé, and potential future Parisian recruit, Randal Kolo Muani. Olivier Giroud, the top scorer in the history of the Blues (54 goals in 124 caps), Kingsley Coman, Marcus Thuram and the versatile Antoine Griezmann have also been called up. Author of an excellent start to the season with AS Monaco (4 goals in 3 games), Wissam Ben Yedder, indicted for rape, will miss both matches.

The list of 23 Blues

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Alphonse Areola, Brice Samba.

Defenders: Axel Disasi, Lucas Hernandez, Théo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Boubacar Kamara, Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouaméni.

Forwards: Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembélé, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappé, Marcus Thuram.

The world

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

