On July 31, the first “Huachao Power Cup” table tennis competition was held in Xi’an Yiyang Table Tennis Club in Gaoling District. The competition attracted many famous amateur table tennis players from the ancient city, including fourteen The champion of the mass group of the Games, Xia Yunfeng, the runner-up Laiyan, as well as young masters such as Chen Liang and Ma Yue.

The competition was hosted by the Table Tennis Special Committee of Xi’an Old Sports Association and attracted hundreds of players from 17 teams. Among them are middle-aged and elderly famous generals such as Xia Yunfeng, Laiyan, and Wu Zhaomin, as well as young and emerging players such as Guo Tao, Jin Zhi, Liu Pengyao, Ma Yue, and Chen Liang. “Although this competition is not in the main urban area, it still attracts so many players, especially many famous players. This not only shows the charm of the competition itself, but also reflects that everyone is willing to show themselves and communicate and improve through the competition.” Xi’an City Huang Qun, honorary director of the Table Tennis Special Committee of the Old Sports Association, said. The competition is divided into Group A (20-40 years old) and Group B (41-65 years old). It is a mixed team five-person competition. The first stage is a group stage, and the second stage is an additional knockout. In the end, the representative team of Xi’an Yiyang Table Tennis Club won the championship of Group A, and the representative team of the Table Tennis Special Committee of Xi’an Old Sports Association won the championship of Group B.

It is understood that Xi’an Yiyang Table Tennis Club was established in 2014. When the club was established, it built the largest local professional table tennis hall in Gaoling District. It is not only fully functional and well-equipped, but also open to the public for free. The important national fitness activity base in the local area and surrounding areas has driven the rapid development of local table tennis, and has also won many good results in relevant provincial and municipal competitions. At the same time, the club not only formed the first League A team in Shaanxi and even the northwest region, and actively cultivated reserve talents, but also actively contributed to the construction of Xi’an into a strong sports city by hosting and sponsoring events.

Text/Yan Bintu, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Press/Provided by the event organizer