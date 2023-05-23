



Summer 2023 starts from Naples with over 80 tournaments in 18 Italian regions

The third edition of the Estathé 3×3 Italia Streetbasket Circuit will start from Naples on 2 June, the circuit dedicated to the 3×3 Open activity, for men and women, organized by the Italian Basketball Federation in collaboration with Master Group Sport.

Great success for the 2022 edition with over 50 stages and more than 2,000 games played. In two months, the circuit gathered 5,200 athletes and crossed Italy from North to South, setting up playgrounds in 16 regions and attracting more than 80,000 total people to the squares, thus demonstrating how this sport – which made its debut as a discipline at the Games Tokyo Olympics – both on the rise and appreciated by the general public: adults, children, men and women.

The Opening Tournament in the Campania capital (June 2-3) will kick off a tour that will touch 18 Italian Regions, for a total of 93 Tournaments, and which will lead up to the Estathé 3×3 Italia Finals in Cesenatico (August 4-5) will assign the title of Champions of Italy 3×3.

The tournaments of the circuit have been divided, according to their importance, into four brackets: Master, Top, Classic and Basic. Each Tournament will allow the ballers to acquire points valid for the FIBA ​​ranking and will constitute a stage for the qualification to the Finals.

For the second consecutive year, the title sponsor of the circuit will be Estathé, a Ferrero Group brand that shares the fundamental values ​​of loyalty, respect and integrity with FIP, without forgetting fun. Estathé will be present in all the initiatives and stages of the 2023 circuit: not only basketball, but also lots of entertainment with animations and prize games for the audience present and lots of fresh Estathé to quench everyone’s thirst, from this year also available in the Estathé Zero version “unsweetened”.

All the updates on the circuit on the official website 3x3italia.fip.it, on the 3x3italiaofficial Instagram page and on the 3×3 Italia Facebook page. Official hashtags #3x3Italia and #3x3Estathé.

All the Estathé 3×3 Italia Streetbasket Circuit 2023 tournaments

• June 2-3, Naples – Opening Tournament (Masters)

• 3-4 June, Rome – 3V3 Fest (Basic)

• 9-10 June, Camerano (AN) – Hangar SSB 3×3 (Master)

• 10 June, Rieti – 3X3 RSF CUP (Classic)

• 10-11 June, Pergine Valsugana (TN) Valsugana 3×3 (Basic)

• 10-11 June, Pavia – Buzzer Beater 3×3 Pavia (Classic)

• 10-11 June, Lucca – Inside the Walls Trophy (Classic)

• 10-11 giugno, Asti – Tower Kings (Top)

• 10-11 June, Viareggio (LU) – Viareggio 3×3 (Top)

• 12 June, San Casciano val di Pesa (FI) – Chianti-San Casciano Summer League (Classic)

• 12-18 June, Siena – Palio a Canestro (Classic)

• 13-17 June, San Sperate (SU) – Playground Festival (Classic)

• June 15, Livorno – Livorno 3×3 Classic (Classic)

• 15-17 June, Montecavolo (RE) – Favorita Summer League (Classic)

• June 16-18, Perugia – Dat Street Classic (Masters)

• 17-18 June, Sassuolo (RE) – Schiocchi Streetball Meeting 2023 (Top)

• 17-18 June, San Giuliano Milanese (MI) – Enjoy Your City 6 (Classic)

• 17-18 June, Guidonia Montecelio (RM) – 3×3 Black Jesus (Classic)

• 17-18 June, Tortona (AL) – Armana Tournament (Master)

• 19-20 June, Terni – Terni – Jazz 3×3 (Classic)

• 21 June, Vietri sul Mare (SA) – Canestro…sul Mare (Classic)

• 21-23 June, Portici (NA) – Show your skill 2 (Classic)

• 22-24 June, San Severino Marche (MC) – Playground Settempedano 4.0 (Classic)

• 23-24 June, Potenza – Basilicata Coast to Coast Potenza (Classic)

• 23-25 ​​June, Scauri Minturno (LT) – Gulf of Gaeta (Classic)

• 23-25 ​​June, Carbonara al Ticino (PV) Il Campetto Tournament (Master)

• June 24, Mogliano Veneto (TV) – Heart Out XII (Classic)

• 24-25 Giugno, San Marino – The Titans Tribe (Basic)

• 24-25 June, Piancastagno (SI) – Amiata – A Mojito For Life (Basic)

• 24-25 June, Chivasso (TO) – Drink n Dunk (Classic)

• June 24-25, Rome – All Star Colosseum (Top)

• 26-30 June, Cavezzo (MO) – Main (Basic)

• 28-29 June, Campitello Matese (CB) – 3×3 high altitude (Basic)

• 28-29 June, Pistoia – Piazzetta Ground (Classic)

• 28-29 June, Atri (TE) – Atri Cup 2023 Trophy (Classic)

• 28-30 June, Novara – Streetgames Novara Female (Top)

• 28 June – 9 July, Cassino (FR) – Cassino – Streets Events (Classic)

• 29-30 June, Belpasso (CT) – Etna – Belpasso Playground (Basic)

• 30 June, Molfetta (BA) – Bari – Ballerz 3vs3 (Classic)

• 30 June- 1 July, Terranuova Bracciolini (AR) – 3×3 TVB (Valdarno Basket Tournament) (Classic)

• 30 June – 2 July, Borgo San Lorenzo (FI) – Mugello Crossover (Classic)

• 30 June – 2 July, Gragnano (NA) – Gragnano Summer League (Classic)

• 1-2 July, Molinella (BO) – City Fair of Molinella (Classic)

• 1-2 luglio, Caorle (VE) – Streetball On The Beach (Classic)

• 1-2 July, Fabriano (AN) – Fabriano Summer Basket 3×3 (Classic)

• 1-2 July, Pergine Valsugana (TN) – Trento – Ballin (Classic)

• 1-2 July, Marano Vicentino (VI) – Step Back (Master)

• 1-2 July, Novara – Streetgames Novara Male (Top)

• July 1-2, Reggio Calabria – #NTC Summer League (Top)

• July 2-9, Barletta – Basket on the beach “Bob” (Basic)

• July 4-6, Roseto degli Abruzzi (TE) – Roseto – Saveground (Classic)

• 6-9 luglio, Senigallia (AN) – King of the Cage (Top)

• 7-9 July, Cinquale di Montignoso (MS) – Montignoso 3×3 (Classic)

• July 7-9, Fiorenzuola D’Arda (PC) DKB Darwin Knew Basketball (Masters)

• 8 July, Frassilongo (TN) – Dolomiti Basket Altitude (Basic)

• 8 July, Cuneo – Parri Park Streetball Cup (Classic)

• July 8, Cisternino (BR) – Brindisi – Pick and Njiend (Classic)

• 8-9 July, Anguillara Sabazia (RM) – All Star Lake (Basic)

• 8-9 July, Casnigo (BG) – Bergamo – Emi Streetball (Classic)

• 8-9 luglio, Ragusa – Sounds Good Streetball (Classic)

• July 8-9, Treviso – Pro Game (Classic)

• 8-9 July, Metaponto Lido (MT) – Basilicata Coast to Coast – Metaponto Lido (Classic)

• July 10, Jesi (AN) – The Canestreet (Classic)

• 13-16 July, Fondi (LT) – Street Basket Fondi 3×3 (Classic)

• July 13-16, Galliate (NO) – Streetgames Galliate (Basic)

• 14-16 July, Castel Nuovo del Garda (VR) – Lake Garda – Lake Streetball (Classic)

• 15th July, Caorso (PC) – Il Nando (Basic)

• 15-16 July, Castellaneta Marina (TA) – Basilicata Coast to Coast – Castellaneta Marina (Basic)

• July 15-16, Oggiona with Santo Stefano (VA) Santo Stefano 3×3 (Classic)

• July 15-16, Lavagna (GE) – Tigu 3×3 (Top)

• 15-16 July, Lido di Jesolo (VE) – FDC 3×3 (Top)

• 16 lug, Piece (FM) – Piece Playground (Classic)

• 16-23 luglio, Barletta – Basket on the beach “Bob” (Classic)

• 16-23 July, Acireale (CT) – Sun&Basket 2023 (Classic)

• July 19, Aprilia (LT) – Downtown Basketball (Classic)

• 20-23 July, Livorno – Mis Match 3×3 (Top)

• 20-23 July, Valtrighe (BG) – Valtrighe Basketball Tournament (Top)

• 20-23 July, Cagliari – Elite Sardinia (Top)

• 21-23 July, Montesilvano (PE) – Memorial M. Zitella “Zito 3×3” (Top)

• 21-23 July, San Vito lo Capo (TP) – Bomground (Top)

• July 21-23, Perugia – Dat Street Classic (Top)

• 22 July, Anguillara Sabazia (RM) – 3×3 Arcobaleno Beach (Classic)

• 22-23 July, Policoro (MT) – Basilicata Coast to Coast – Policoro (Basic)

• July 22-23, Vado Ligure (SA) – Basket Boom Challenge (Classic)

• 22-23 luglio, Catania – Catania – Who’s Got Next (Classic)

• July 26, Agrigento – Agrigento – Akra Game (Classic)

• 27-30 July, Marsala (TP) – Shock da Ground (Top)

• July 27-30, Livorno – Streetball Livorno (Top)

• July 28-30, Reggo Emilia – Tricolor Games (Classic)

• 29-30 July, Villasimius (SU) – Villasimius A Canestro (Classic)

• 29-30 July, Gizzeria Lido (CZ) – Calabria – Seila 3×3 (Classic)

• 29-30 July, Arcidosso (GR) – Arcidosso – Boars 3vs3 (Classic)

• 4-5 August, Cesenatico (FC) – 3×3 ITALY FINALS (Finals)