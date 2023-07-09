The World Cup Sends off 5 Players, Including Wang Shuang, in Athletic Louisville’s Party

Title: The World Cup is going well! Louisville Athletic Club hosts send-off party for 5 players including Wang Shuang

Date: July 9, 2023

Louisville Athletic Club recently organized a send-off party to bid farewell to five players, including Wang Shuang, who are set to participate in the upcoming Women’s World Cup. The event was held at the club premises and attracted a large number of fans and well-wishers.

With the Women’s World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand, Louisville Athletic Women’s Football team has a strong representation with five players from their squad participating in the tournament. The players include Wang Shuang from China, Borges from Brazil, Kanu from Nigeria, Kegatrana from South Africa, and Deme Lowe from the USA.

The send-off party aimed to boost the morale of the players and show support from their club and fans. The event provided an opportunity for the players to interact with local fans and express their gratitude for the overwhelming support. Louisville Athletic Club ensured that the players received a warm farewell and encouragement as they embark on their journey to represent their respective countries on the global stage.

The club also organized a fan meeting, allowing supporters to meet and interact with the players personally. This initiative helped strengthen the bond between the players and the local community, fostering a sense of unity and shared passion for the sport.

Wang Shuang, a renowned player from China, expressed her enthusiasm and determination to perform her best in the World Cup. She thanked the club, fans, and her teammates for their continuous support and encouragement.

As the send-off party concluded, the players left with renewed spirits and the knowledge that they have the support of their club and fans. Louisville Athletic Club will eagerly follow their progress in the Women’s World Cup and wishes them all the success.

