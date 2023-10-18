Third “China Town” Cup European Go Grand Prix Concludes Successfully in Warsaw

Chinese-Style Board Game Go Attracts International Players in Poland

Warsaw, Poland – The third “China Town” Cup European Go Grand Prix concluded in Warsaw, Poland, with participants from 19 countries competing for a prize money of 10,000 euros. This prestigious competition was hosted by the Polish Go Association, the Polish Go Education Center, and the Warsaw Warsaw Hotel.

Nearly 200 players, including five professional Go players from the European Go Federation, took part in the event, making it one of the largest Go tournaments in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe. Participants came from countries such as Switzerland, China, the Czech Republic, Germany, and Hungary.

The Mayor of Warsaw, Wei Jiao, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Poland, expressed her gratitude to all the players for their love and passion for the game. She also emphasized the growing interest in Go among the Polish people, as evidenced by the increasing number of participants and the high prize money at the tournament.

Go, a strategic board game, originated in ancient China and has gained popularity worldwide in recent years. It is played on a grid with black and white stones, with the objective of surrounding and capturing the opponent’s stones.

The European Go Federation Grand Prix Series aims to promote Go in Europe and provide a platform for players to compete at an international level. The “China Town” Cup European Go Grand Prix plays an integral role in this endeavor.

The success of this tournament signifies the increasing international recognition and interest in Go. With more and more players from different countries participating, the game is transcending cultural boundaries and bringing people together through a shared passion.

The organizers of the event expressed their satisfaction with the turnout and the level of competition displayed by the participants. They hope that the success of this tournament will further promote Go in Poland and encourage more people to learn and fall in love with the game.

As the closing ceremony concluded, the players left with memories of intense matches, new friendships, and a strengthened passion for Go. The “China Town” Cup European Go Grand Prix has once again proven to be a platform for players to showcase their skills and for Go enthusiasts to celebrate their love for the game.

As the popularity of Go continues to rise globally, events like this provide a valuable opportunity for players to compete and learn from each other. The participants are already eagerly awaiting the next edition of the “China Town” Cup European Go Grand Prix, as they strive to improve their skills and make their mark in the world of Go.

(Editor: Yu Yang, Yang Mu)

Share this: Facebook

X

