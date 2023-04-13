Original title: Three goals lost to Spain and the Chinese women’s football team see the gap

Beijing Daily (Reporter Zhao Xiaosong) In the early morning of April 12, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s football team lost 0-3 to the Spanish women’s football team in a warm-up match in Ibiza, Spain. Coach Shui Qingxia said in an interview with the media that there is a gap between the team and the opponent in terms of physical confrontation and ball handling. “We must face up to the gap and reorganize the training requirements for the next step.”

In this game, the Spanish women’s football team, which has the advantage of home court, took the absolute initiative, with obvious advantages in possession rate (69% vs. 31%), number of shots (19 vs. 7), and number of shots on target (11 vs. 3). The Chinese women’s football team had a chance to take the lead in the first half, but Zhang Linyan and Urigumula missed the opportunity successively. Spain broke the deadlock before the end of the first half and scored two more goals in the second half to win 3-0. Zhang Linyan, who was active in this game, said with some regrets after the game that if she could score the ball in the game, the result might be different.

Counting the previous 0-0 draw with the Swiss team, the Chinese women’s football European training record is 1 draw and 1 loss. During the European training in February this year, the Chinese team lost to the Swedish women’s football team and drew with the Irish women’s football team. Although the last 4 matches against European teams have not been successful, Shui Qingxia believes that the team has also shown improvement in the match against Spain, especially in the first half through defensive counterattacks, but in the second half. Conceding two goals in a row under the condition of declining physical fitness reflects the lack of players in handling the ball.

After this game, the Chinese women’s football team will end this European training session. The overseas international players will return to their respective clubs directly. The other players will return to China to prepare for the fourth round of the Women’s Super League this weekend.