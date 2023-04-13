Home Health “Covid Commission? Investigations also on the Regions”: the promise of Faraone (Iv) who voted with FdI and Lega (and is eligible for president)
Health

“Covid Commission? Investigations also on the Regions”: the promise of Faraone (Iv) who voted with FdI and Lega (and is eligible for president)

by admin
“Covid Commission? Investigations also on the Regions”: the promise of Faraone (Iv) who voted with FdI and Lega (and is eligible for president)

“I signed the bill to make the commission on Covid already in the last legislature, imagine if I didn’t vote in favor today “. David Pharaoharriving at the meeting of Italy alive e Action for the ‘political committee’ for the future single party, thus comments on the decision to vote together with the center-right for the establishment of the commission of inquiry into the management of the pandemic in Italy. For the role of president of this parliamentary commission, to date, there is no decision on who would be entitled to the presidency, between the majority and the opposition, but the background gives Pharaoh among the possible presidents. “I don’t speak of anything as president – ​​Faraone scoffs – our proposal holds within also the role of the Regions” the senator from Italia viva is keen to underline, but the majority proposal is not. “I will resubmit amendments that will go in that direction, I hope that the 5-star Movement and the Democratic Party will stop with the Aventine Hill and give us a hand in modifying this proposal”. Did the Regions play a role in managing the pandemic? “Absolutely yesPd and M5s were wrong in not presenting their own proposal to compensate for that of the majority ”.

See also  It is one of the most prescribed drugs in Italy

You may also like

Taros Chemicals and Welab Barcelona Announce Strategic Partnership...

Wall Street, the performance in the session of...

Fats in the blood, here are the foods...

Immune system helps itself – medicine and health,...

China, another virus nightmare: a woman dies of...

International Patient Safety Day

Social Health Operators (OSS): correct administration of meals...

Increasing case numbers of skin diphtheria in Germany

ATP Montecarlo 2023: Matteo Berrettini, champion reaction! He...

Parkinson’s therapy: New method enables detection in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy