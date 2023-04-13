“I signed the bill to make the commission on Covid already in the last legislature, imagine if I didn’t vote in favor today “. David Pharaoharriving at the meeting of Italy alive e Action for the ‘political committee’ for the future single party, thus comments on the decision to vote together with the center-right for the establishment of the commission of inquiry into the management of the pandemic in Italy. For the role of president of this parliamentary commission, to date, there is no decision on who would be entitled to the presidency, between the majority and the opposition, but the background gives Pharaoh among the possible presidents. “I don’t speak of anything as president – ​​Faraone scoffs – our proposal holds within also the role of the Regions” the senator from Italia viva is keen to underline, but the majority proposal is not. “I will resubmit amendments that will go in that direction, I hope that the 5-star Movement and the Democratic Party will stop with the Aventine Hill and give us a hand in modifying this proposal”. Did the Regions play a role in managing the pandemic? “Absolutely yesPd and M5s were wrong in not presenting their own proposal to compensate for that of the majority ”.