Tianjin Football Association Signs Cooperation Agreement with Belgrade Football Association for Youth Training Exchange

Tianjin Football Youth Training Signs Cooperation Agreement with Belgrade Football Association

Tianjin Football Association’s exchange delegation recently visited Serbia and signed a cooperation and exchange agreement with the Belgrade Football Association. The agreement aims to promote cultural exchanges under the “Belt and Road” initiative and strengthen cooperation in various aspects of football.

During the delegation’s visit, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Tianjin Football Association, Chong Yong, had a friendly conversation with Belgrade Football Association Secretary General Miloš Mirkovic. They discussed the development of football in their respective cities and signed the cooperation agreement.

As part of the agreement, the two associations will collaborate in the fields of youth football, social football, coaches, referees, professional talent training, and amateur football exchanges. Through these collaborations, they hope to deepen the friendship between the two countries and promote football cooperation.

The Tianjin Football Association Youth Training Center team also had the opportunity to visit and study at Partizan Belgrade Football Club. The club, with a history of 78 years, competes in the Serbian Football Super League and is renowned for producing excellent players.

In a friendly match between the Tianjin Football Association Youth Training Center team and Partizan Belgrade’s U12 echelon, the young players showcased their skills and teamwork. Despite their best efforts, they unfortunately lost 0-2. However, the coach and parents praised the team’s performance and recognized their efforts.

In the coming days, the Tianjin Football Association Youth Training Center team will continue to play friendly matches with local teams to further test their training results and improve through practical experience.

The signing of the cooperation and exchange agreement between the Tianjin Football Association and the Belgrade Football Association signifies a commitment to strengthen ties and foster mutual development in the field of football. This collaboration will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of football in both Tianjin and Belgrade.

Share this: Facebook

X

