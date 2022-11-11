Home Sports Tomori: columnist for the World Cup and … strippers: the indecent proposal
Sports

Tomori: columnist for the World Cup and … strippers: the indecent proposal

by admin
Tomori: columnist for the World Cup and … strippers: the indecent proposal

A red light portal offered him “condolences” for the failure to summon him and offered him 250,000 pounds for a role as a commentator plus unlimited tokens to interact with the girls

From Demi Moore to Tomori. And in place of the elegant Robert Redford there is a site of … strippers. “Indecent proposal”, a famous film from the early nineties, this time it’s all for the Milan center, left at home by Southgate for the World Cup in Qatar. In this regard, however, Stripchat presented him with a red light proposal.

The offer

It is clear that Tomori will ignore the offer, but we might as well tell it because it is halfway between the comic and the sensational. Stripchat, through its vice president Max Bennett, offered the British central 250 thousand pounds to comment on the live World Cup matches. And so far ok. First the “condolences” for the exclusion from the 26, then the hot offer. “You will be able to watch the 64 games, reward the MVP and comment on each episode as a kind of special guest. Plus – and here’s the hot proposition – you’ll have unlimited tokens to interact with our girls. Take some time to consider our proposal ”. Word of Stripchat.

Con l’Everton

We are talking about the same site that at the beginning of October offered Everton 200 million to acquire the name of the stadium exclusively. “We know the Toffees are hard at work selling the naming rights for his new plant,” Bennett wrote. We at Stripchat have come up with an offer of $ 20 million a year for 10 years to call the facility ‘Stripchat Sustainability Stadium’ ”. The new stadium will have a capacity of about 53 thousand seats and will be ready by 2024. Obviously no response from the club. Another indecent proposal. The same received by Tomori after his exclusion from England.

See also  Serie A of Dazn and Champions of Infinty with TimVision

November 11, 2022 (change November 11, 2022 | 17:57)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Prospect | Dortmund Youth Conquer Borussia Mönchengladbach and...

Rome-Turin, Abraham has not yet scored at the...

Ice skating, on November 26 many stars on...

Bologna-Sassuolo, conference by Thiago Motta: “We solid, I...

Curling. Azzurri beaten by Germany, the jump in...

Serbia called up for the World Cup in...

Absolute winter in short course: double by Pilato...

F1. Vettel and the retirement: “Now I say...

The referees of the 15th day: in Massa...

British Championship qualifying Xiao Guodong lost match point...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy