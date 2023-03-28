Xinhua News Agency, London, March 26 (Reporter Zhang Wei) Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Club announced on the 26th that coach Antonio Conte has resigned after the two sides reached an agreement.

The 53-year-old Italian coach Conte has led teams to win league titles when he coached Chelsea in the Premier League, Juventus in Serie A and Inter Milan. He will serve as Tottenham coach from November 2021, and led the team to the top four in the Premier League last season, thus qualifying for the Champions League. So far this season, Tottenham’s record is unsatisfactory. Although they are currently ranked fourth in the Premier League, they are only two points ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle United, and they have played two more games than their opponents. In addition, they were eliminated by AC Milan in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and the League Cup and FA Cup also stopped early.

Conte is on the sidelines.Xinhua/Reuters

In the latest post-match press conference, Conte not only criticized the selfishness of the Tottenham players, saying that they only play for themselves and do not want to play under pressure, but also questioned the club, saying that if the club does not change its attitude fundamentally, how many coaches will be replaced? It didn’t work either.

Tottenham said in a statement on the same day that assistant coach Stellini will take on managerial responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Club chairman Levy said: “We still have 10 Premier League games, and we have to fight hard for the Champions League qualification. We need to unite as one, everyone must stand up, for the club and those loyal fans, to ensure that the team achieves as much as possible. Possibly high ranking.”

Tottenham will play Everton away on April 3.

[

责编：刘希尧 ]