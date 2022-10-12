The Giro del Veneto, scheduled for Wednesday 12, inaugurates the last week of races on the calendar, together with the Serenissima Gravel and the Veneto Classic. 160 km of race, starting from Padua, 116 km of running the passage on the final circuit of Vicenza. He had disappeared from the calendar for many years, then Filippo Pozzato’s PP Sport Events decided to bring him back to life. There are 20 participating teams, including 7 from WorldTour, including Uae Team Emirates, Astana Qazaqstan Team, Trek Segafredo, Lotto Soudal, Cofidis, Time BikeExchange Jaico, Israel Premier Tech and Mathieu Van der Poel’s Alpecin Deceuninck.

Program

There will be four days of events “to rediscover Veneto as the chosen land of national and international cycling”. At 10 the opening of the starting village in Prato della Valle, at 11.25 the presentation of the participating teams. Start at 12.25 from via Armistizio, after a 4 km transfer. The route will unfold on the Euganean Hills passing through Abano Terme, Torreglia, Galzignano, Rovolon, Teolo and, after the first 60 kilometers, it will enter the province of Vicenza. We will cover a few flat kilometers through Bosco and Nanto, then in Barbarano we climb the Berici Hills, to meet the climbs of Ca ‘Lerna, Bocca d’Ansiesa and Perarolo da Brendola. This is followed by a 21.5-kilometer circuit that includes the ascent towards Arcugnano, along the Military Road, and the ridge leading to the Sanctuary of Monte Berico, the protagonist last weekend of the start of the Gravel World Championship. The ring will go through twice. News of the 85th Giro del Veneto, the slope of the Sanctuary will be faced downhill. After the first passage in the center of Vicenza along Corso Palladio, the runners will return to skirt the Berici to resume the Military Road. Once the second lap is over, the race will end on the straight in via Roma, between 15.50 and 16.15. Last year, at the arrival in Prato della Valle, the Belgian Xandro Meurisse imposed himself in a sprint on Matteo Trentin and Alberto Dainese.