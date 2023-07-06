Home » TOUR ONLINE: The famous Tourmalet awaits cyclists! A chance for escape even for elite climbers
Photo: Letour.fr

Profile of the sixth stage of the 2023 cycling Tour de France.

Photo: Letour.fr

Map of the sixth stage of the cycling Tour de France 2023.

The 145 kilometer long stage starts in Tarbes at an altitude of 345 meters above sea level. First on the program is the climb of the third category, then the sprint premium and then the summit of Aspin, which is rewarded with the first category. After the descent, the cyclists will start the ascent to the famous Tourmalet, reaching a height of 2115 meters above sea level.

A killer climb is followed by a long descent, but it’s not over yet. At the end, the organizers prepared Cauterets. Not too steep, but a really long hill with a length of 16 kilometers, it is rated first category.

A big fight for escape can be expected again. But Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard, the favorites for the overall standings, will probably talk about the fight for victory in the stage. And how much energy did the new holder of the yellow jersey Jai Hindley save?

