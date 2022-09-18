The over 60 protagonist in the launches at the national championships For the Pavese Voghera team a haul of 31 medals

Athletics Pavese Voghera won the Aics national championships in Cesena, winning 20 titles, 6 second and 5 third places, for a total of 31 medals won by the 13 color bearers of the Vogherese club. Francesco Barletta and Valerio Facciolo have won, respectively, in the over 60 and over 50 in the 800, 1500 and 5,000. Gianpaolo Galleani imposed himself on the 100 and 200 floors and in the over 60 disco.

the results

Fabrizio Marchetti, in the over 60, won gold in the shot put and javelin throw. Vincenzo Cavallaro in the over 60s won in the km. 3 over 60 and finished second in the discus and third in the javelin. Sergio Mutti in the over 50s got on the highest step of the podium in the 400 and finished second in the 100 and 400. Luca Mastromarino won the 5000 meters over 45, while he won two silvers in the 800 and 1500 meters. Claudio Pollini won the long of the absolute, while he was third in weight. Deborah Antipasqua earned the tricolor jersey in the 800 absolute and finished in fourth position in the 400. Stefano Ferraris instead conquered the top step of the podium in the only race disputed: the long over 50. Imitated by Nicola Matera, who took the first place in the shot put over 50. Gianni Tempesta tried his hand at the three kilometer walk and in the 5000 meter run over 60, where he finished, respectively, in second and third position. Elisa Prisinzano won third place in the absolute 400. The standard bearers of Pavese won the 4×100 over 50 (Galleani, Mastromarino, Matera, Galleani), the 4×400 over 55 (Cavallaro, Tempesta, Facciolo and Barletta) and finished third in the mixed 4×400 mixed, made up of 2 men and 2 women ( Pollini, Prisinzano, Mutti, Antipasqua) with the social record of 4’58 ”46. –