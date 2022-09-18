There are seven days to go until the elections. In Monza the mayors in the square to pull the sprint to the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, in view of the vote. According to the party, 500 first democratic and progressive citizens are expected from all over Italy in the capital of Brianza, including those of Milan and Rome, Beppe Sala and Roberto Gualtieri. Many local administrators already present under the stage set up at the Arengario, with flags of the Democratic Party and rainbow. The event entitled “The Municipalities for Italy”, is held in conjunction with the Northern League rally in Pontida. Dem secretary Enrico Letta is arriving with the electric eco-bus with which he is carrying out his electoral tour for Italy.

The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, is instead in Pontida for the meeting of his party: he returns to the village of Bergamo after a stop of two editions. «It will be a great edition – says the vice president of the Senate, Roberto Calderoli -. I arrived early this morning and after many editions I found myself queuing. A mountain of people will arrive ». On the elections «I do not make predictions, the votes are counted, they are not foreseen. I do not do any reckoning because under 10% the others will go there, we will not ».

11.12 – Fratoianni: enough controversy, comparison on priorities

“In this electoral campaign I would like to invite everyone and everyone, instead of concentrating on the daily reciprocal controversy, with the tones we have seen in these hours, we should stay on the merits of the problems and indicate what the possible solution is for each of us. And there are some priorities ». This was stated by Nicola Fratoianni of the Green Left Alliance from the microphones of Skytg24.

11.04 – Di Maio in Letta, possible comeback with final kidney blow

«Enrico Letta, let’s become more and more a team, together and united a surprising comeback is possible. The right did not win. With Meloni, Berlusconi and Salvini there is the risk of an economic catastrophe. The useful vote exists and it belongs to the progressive coalition. Now the final blow of the kidneys ». Luigi Di Maio writes it on Twitter.

10.44 – Renzi, Conte evokes violence: he fears the political challenge

“There is one thing I do not allow Conte to evoke physical violence. It is not the attitude of a man of the institutions, it is a typically mafia language. The women and men of the police who make up the stocks are people to whom our thanks must go. And I say this in a land where there are magistrates who risk their lives every day. Conte has more stocks than me, I don’t see anything wrong with it. The former Prime Minister have an escort because a former prime minister is a piece of the institutions. Playing the card of threats shows that you have nothing to hold on to, you are afraid to talk about politics ». So Matteo Renzi speaking during an electoral initiative in Lamezia Terme.

10.18 – Bonetti, Count incapable and without shame offends Italy

«Giuseppe Conte, former Prime Minister, candidate in the next political elections as Parliamentary of the Republic, today threatens war at home. He does it against the leader of an opposing political force, Matteo Renzi, and thus gives further proof, if ever there was a need, of the total inability to interpret his own representative role according to the rules of our country, the democratic rules. Without quality and without shame, Conte returns to offend Italy with his inadequacy ». The Minister for Equal Opportunities and the Family, Elena Bonetti, writes on Facebook.

10.02 – Boldrini, Meloni is not a guarantee for women

“I think having Giorgia Meloni is not a guarantee for women or that women’s living conditions will be improved. Meloni has never dealt with the affirmation of women’s rights, never with enhancing them and breaking down prejudices against women. Believing that this can be an achievement for women is a mistake, a red herring ‘». Laura Boldrini says it to Rtl 102.5