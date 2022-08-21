Original title: Tuchel: I have a responsibility to create an environment for the striker to complete the finish and score



Live it, August 21. So far this season, Jorginho, Koulibaly and Reece James have scored goals for Chelsea in official games, and the Blues’ striker has still not started. Before the game against Leeds United, Chelsea coach Tuchel also talked about the striker’s inability to play at Chelsea in an interview. In this regard, he said that it is his responsibility to create an environment for the striker to score goals.

Tuchel said: “We need to make sure that this is not a prophecy that we created for ourselves, I was ready to change the situation with Lukaku, I was ready to bring new ideas to the team and inject new energy. , but it wasn’t possible, so we’ve had a difficult and disappointing year in this relationship.”

“He expected more, we expected more, and I expected more from myself, but we still shouldn’t create predictions about us that the next striker won’t be successful either. Of course, it’s my responsibility to create An environment, creating a team, creating enough chances for a striker to finally finish our game and score a goal.”

One idea that Tuchel came up with this week was to take the responsibility for taking the penalty out of Jorginho’s hands and hand it over to the team’s starting striker, though given how good Jorginho is at taking penalties. For the record, it doesn’t look like this is something Tuchel is seriously considering.

Tuchel continued: “If you put forwards to take those nine or 10 penalties, it sometimes boosts their scoring stats significantly, statistically it’s suddenly much better, but who’s going to get from that? Where did Jorginho take over the penalty? We want the final victory and Jorginho is a very good penalty taker.”

Tuchel also said talk of the striker’s inability to play at Chelsea would not deter any potential players from signing. He went on to add: “Forwards are very special in football, they are very sensitive but also very confident, so I think any striker wants to be the one to break that narrative.”

