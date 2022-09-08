Original title: U18 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup – The Chinese team was beaten 0-21 in a single quarter, upset and lost to Chinese Taipei

On September 7th, Beijing time, the U18 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup entered the second day of competition in India. In the second round of Group B, the Chinese U18 women’s basketball team collapsed in the third quarter and was attacked 21-0 by the Chinese Taipei U18 women’s basketball team. In the end, the Chinese team lost to the Chinese Taipei team 61-74 after four quarters, and the group stage record became 1 win and 1 loss. According to the schedule, the Chinese team will play against Japan U18 women’s basketball team next.

According to the rules of this tournament, the first place in the group will directly advance to the semi-finals, and the second and third place in the two groups A/B will compete in a cross-elimination round. The top four teams in this year’s U18 Women’s Basketball Asian Cup will get tickets to the 2023 U19 Women’s Basketball World Youth Championship.

The specific scores of the four quarters are 25-10, 11-21, 8-25 and 17-18 (the Chinese team is in the front). On the Chinese team’s side, Li Wenxia scored 10 of 21 shots and scored a team-high 21 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assist. , Li Qingyang had 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 steals, Hu Duoling scored 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal. Throughout the game, the Chinese team made only 3 of 14 three-pointers.

Relying on the overall strength advantage, the Chinese team blossomed more in the first quarter and quickly established a double-digit advantage. After the first quarter, the Chinese team led 25-10. At most, the Chinese team led by 17 points! In the second quarter, the Chinese team made more mistakes, and the Chinese Taipei team seized the opportunity to attack and quickly narrowed the score difference. At the end of the first half, the Chinese team led the Chinese Taipei team 36-31.

After the start of the third quarter, the Chinese team suddenly collapsed. In 7 minutes, the Chinese team did not score a point. The Chinese Taipei team took the opportunity to play a 21-0 attack wave, overtaking the score and leading by 10+. After three quarters, the Chinese team trailed Chinese Taipei 44-56. After the end of the quarter, the Chinese team, which was behind in the score, was a little impatient, and the outside shots were shot one after another. The Chinese team failed to stage a good comeback and eventually lost to the Chinese Taipei team with a 13-point disadvantage.

China U18 women’s basketball starting lineup: 5-Hu Duoling, 6-Chu Huixuan, 8-Li Wenxia, ​​9-Li Qingyang, 14-Jiang Jiatong

