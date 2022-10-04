Uc Limana is always the protagonist at Prosecco Cycling, the trevigiana granfondo, a classic appointment of the amateur autumn on two wheels. A nice second place in the “Fun Team” classification has arrived, reserved for the fastest teams who managed to place at least five cyclists on the finish line in the space of 30 “, a classification won by Team Tartaruga in front of UC Limana.

Yet another satisfaction of this 2022 therefore for Ernesto Reolon’s club which was present on the hills of the Treviso foothills with Barbara Menegon, Daniele Mognol, Davide D’Incà, Denis Buson, Diego D’Incà, Fabio Tormen, Filippo Da Canal, Gianpaolo Garaboni, Giuseppe Rau, Marco Tamburlin, Marek De Toffol, Martino Pinto, Massimo Soccal, Mirko Gioli, Nicola Calzolari and Nicolò Bez.