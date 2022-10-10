In the negotiation for the winger at Atletico Madrid, the price of the Argentine central was also made: the Pozzo family took it for 5 million, but the price is destined to rise

A very heavy goal to keep Udinese in orbit and show that the call for the Albiceleste national team did not come by chance. Nehuén Perez already made a name for himself in Friuli last season, so much so as to induce the Pozzo family club to redeem him from Atletico Madrid. A step developed in the context of a broader operation. Yes, because the Colchoneros flirted for a long time to obtain approval from the Udine club for another South American talent: that Molina valued at 25 million plus bonuses. Also for this reason, the discount for Perez has arrived, in turn paid about 5 million euros. A price obviously destined to rise quickly.

the Friulian fortress — In Sottil’s back pack he has always stood out alongside the already well-established Becao and another excellent rookie, the Slovenian international Bijol. But the Argentine is the youngest of all. And coincidentally, he immediately attracted the attention of observers from important clubs. We are obviously in an interlocutory phase, but it is fatal that there will be updates soon. The first thought goes to Atletico Madrid who had discovered him in Argentina when he was at Argentinos Juniors, investing 2 million euros for him. Andrea Berta’s 007 had spotted him in the Argentine youth national teams, an experience that evidently served him also in the following years. So much so that he also played in the last Tokyo Olympics playing three games with the shirt of his own country. See also Juventus vs Roma post-match score: DV9 scored 6.9 points, Smalling 7.5, a game-high – yqqlm

the error that makes it grow — In the meantime Perez has also appeared in the Spanish and Portuguese leagues (both times on loan): after a brief experience at Granada, in fact, he has put together a series of convincing performances with Famaliçao. It is the same club that launched the center forward Beto, another Udinese jewel. Since this summer, however, Nehuén knows that the rehearsals are over for him. Now he is a staple at the Dacia Arena and this is giving him the certainties for the definitive leap in quality. Only one black hole in this start of the season: that entrataccia on Mazzocchi that cost him the expulsion against Salernitana and a disqualification for 2 days. But even this experience will help him grow.

