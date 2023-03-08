If you are thinking of visiting Umbria by bike and you can’t decide on the itinerary to follow, we have one for you easy and perfect for discovering the green heart of our country. Only cycle paths, practically only cycle paths, perfect for any type of bicycle, not demanding either from the point of view of distances or from that of height differenceswith the possibility of admiring the unique and unmistakable landscape of Umbria, stopping in some of the most beautiful villages in our country and possibly arriving and leaving by train to and from home.

Visit Umbria by bike: the itinerary to discover the green heart of Italy

4 stages, 4 days for this itinerary that begins in Assisi and ends at the Marmore Falls and which is really perfect for a real full immersion of Umbria by bike. By the way: we recommend gravel bikes, for cycle touring, trekking or even MTB front, because as mentioned, the route is mostly on cycle paths and cycle paths with stretches of dirt road and gravel (but never demanding routes). A tour that can be done by everyone, even families (with a little logistical organization) and truly fascinating.

The itinerary to discover Umbria by bike

The itinerary to discover Umbria by bike is designed in 4 days, with easily affordable distances even for those who don’t have much preparationtaking it easy, stopping to visit what strikes the eye and with plenty of time for relaxation.

Assisi – Spoleto km 60

Former Spoleto – Norcia railway km 62

Norcia – Nera Valley – Scheggino km 40

Scheggino – Marmore waterfalls Km 50

Assisi – Spoleto – Norcia: 2 days

The Assisi – Spoleto – Norcia, which can be divided into two stages of about 60 km each, there would not even be a need to present it. Already in 2015 it was awarded with the Italian Green Road Awards, the Oscar of the Italian cycle paths, and since then it has been a crescendo of appreciation from experienced or first-time cycle tourists. The first stage, from Assisi to Spoleto, is an itinerary mainly on a protected cycle path, with a few stretches of mixed traffic, a bit long but entirely flat; the second from Spoleto to Norcia it flows on the site of the former railway between tunnels and viaducts and paths that bypass the mountains that are located between the two cities.

The gradients are moderate (4.5% at most), the entire route is safe, the ride is truly enjoyable.

Norcia – Valle del Nera – Marmore waterfalls: 2 days

From Norcia take the greenway of the Nera river, which runs along the embankment along the entire homonymous valley. In truth, the Nera cycle path is a circular route, with a more demanding variant that passes through Cascia, also due to the gradients, and one instead that uses a stretch of asphalt up to Piedipaterno and then continues on a dirt road and embankment up to the Marmore Falls and Terni.

Again, the advice is to take it easy, break the journey into 2 days, take the time to stop and take pictures, taste the local products and enjoy the experience.

Variations and continuation

Wishing, for those who love to pedal, there are some variations and continuations that can be attached to this beautiful itinerary. As mentioned, a variant is that of the Greenway of the Nera Valley which passes through Cascia.

Or from Terni you can reach Orivieto (going through Todi taking advantage of the many Gpx tracks also for gravel that are found for example on Komoot, or from Amelia) from here joining the Cycle path of the sun which in its Umbrian section reaches Chiusi Scalo: it is a cycle path between asphalt and dirt road, with practically no difference in height, truly accessible to anyone who wants to enjoy the pleasure of pedaling.

Those who want to come full circle and return to Assisi from the Ciclovia del Sole can invent a connection with Lake Trasimeno (where there is a nice circular route) and then follow the track of the Perugia – Trasimeno ciclovia to reach the capital and from here close the circle up to Assisi.

Advertising