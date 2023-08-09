Unbelievable organizational shortcut: The armless champion was given a watch to win

2
Crazy situation. Perhaps it would have been laughable for someone, if it had not taken place under unfortunate circumstances. The Spanish paracyclist and swimmer received a valuable gift for his fifth cycling world championship title in Glasgow, which practically every athlete would appreciate – a branded watch. The problem is that they were received by the Spanish champion and legend of his industry, Ricardo, who has both upper limbs amputated.
