The hobby of Manchester United He has no doubt: his wish is that David De Gea, a goalkeeper who is in his twelfth season at Old Trafford, remains linked to the entity. The goalkeeper, whose contract ends in June 2023, has a clause whereby United can activate an extension for another year, until June 2024.

De Gea moved the fans of the Manchester United last Sunday in his team’s victory against Leeds (0-2) due to the effusive celebration, especially of the second goal, the work of Alexander Garnacho in the final stretch of the game.

The Madrid goalkeeper, after the 0-2 draw, addressed the Leeds fans and passionately celebrated the goal, which sealed the game. De Gea, 32, jumped and punched several times in the air in addition to shouting the goal at the top of his lungs on several occasions.

after the match, United fans praised De Gea’s celebration and his gestures went viral. On Twitter, for example, the following comments could be read: “Give him the new contract just for that. The best performance of the season”. Another user wrote: “I love it”.