IVREA.

There will be only two Canavese teams playing in promotion group B to play in front of their supporters on Sunday, on the eleventh day, and they will be Quincitava and Vallorco. Both on the pitch at 3 pm, they will have a very difficult engagement: the nerostellati will face the Valle d’Aosta side of Charvensod, a formation that aspires, at least, to a playoff place, while the Cuorgnatesi against the Turin side of Lucento, a newly relegated formation from Eccellenza and indicated by many insiders as a team that was built in the summer to make the leap in category.

Quinci meets Charva again, after ousting them from the first round of the Coppa Italia, with the two matches both ending in a draw (Sunday 4 September 2-2 at the Guido Saba in Charvensod and Wednesday 14 September 1-1 at the Giovanni Cipriano ) and this season Quincitava has not yet known an equal in the championship, a result that the Canavese coach would not sign at the moment: «Charva is a team built to make the playoffs, and not even to win the championship, while we we must save ourselves – these are Vernetti’s first words. We want to get to safety as soon as possible and then eventually set ourselves other goals, but staying in the category next season will be our top priority. We come from a victory that gives morale to the environment, like the one against Lucento and we don’t want to stop again. Compared to the games lost against Colleretto, Ivrea and Rivarolese, last Sunday we were more concrete: the game has always been there, we have always created opportunities, what I asked the team is to try to combine play and concreteness as much as possible . On Sunday – continues Vernetti – Charva will have Daricou disqualified, but we will have to be good at gagging the various Furfori, Sterrantino (ex), Cuneaz and Thomain. Unfortunately we won’t be in the typical formation, given that Bosonin, Cau and Zenerino will still be missing, while Samuel Scala and Amir Ferrari will return».

Difficult commitment also for Vallorco, at home against Lucento with coach Luca Bruno Mattiet analyzing: «Sunday we must have a spirit of revenge for last Sunday’s defeat against Rivaroelse – says Bruno Mattiet. We’re facing a very strong team and unfortunately we won’t be able to count on our captain Bruno, who will miss the seventh game of the season due to a little problem with his right ankle, while we don’t know if Prandoni will recover, after coming out bruised against Rivarolese. We will have to have the attitude of a team that wants to save itself at any cost».

Following up on the victories of seven days ago is what Colleretto, Ivrea and Rivarolese respectively want to do on the road: Colleretto will play a safety challenge against the precarious Pianezza, while coach Giampaolo Tosoni’s Ivrea will be guests of the Turin side of Grugliasco, and as Quinci and Vallorco, the kick-off will be given at 3 pm, while Rivarolese will play Gassino Torinese against Gassinosanraffaele, curiously three teams paired in the standings in the playout area. The other matches (14.30): Carrara 90-Caselle, Druentina-Valsusa and Lascaris-Lesna Gold. Classification: Druentina 23 points; Lascaris 22; Charvensod 19; Rivarolese, Ivrea, Lesna Gold and Quincitava 18; Lucent 14; Colleretto 13; Vallorco and Valsusa 11; Boxes 10; Pianezza, Grugliasco and Gassino 9, Carrara 90 6. —

loris ponsetto