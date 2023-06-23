Victor to the Spurs, “Wembamania” shakes the NBA. French first choice

The Spurs just announced their first pick in the 2023 draft and in front of the San Antonio store that sells Victor Wembanyama’s number 1 shirt a long line has already formed. Long awaited for months, during the Italian night the long wave of ‘Wembamania’ hit North American professional basketball, when the French talent born in Le Chesnay – 19 years old, 2.24 meters in height for an arm span of 243 cm – got on the podium del Barclays Center di Brooklyn, shaking hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

‘Wemby’, coming from the Parisian team Metropolitans 92 with which he lost the final for the French title, arrives in the United States with a heavy load of responsibility. According to experts she has physical and technical potential to become the new beacon of world basketball since LeBron James.

“Probably it was the best night of my life‘said he, capable of dribbling and shooting from distance like no other player of his size. ‘It’s a dream come true,’ he continued. ‘It is incredible“. After the traditional presentation, Wembanyama wore a cap with the image of silver spur, logo of the Texan franchise. A done deed, 22 years ago, by a certain Tony Parker, who left an indelible mark on the history of Spurs with four titles (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014).

Victor thus became part of the big Spurs family, a franchise that has built a winning game culture around coach Gregg Popovich, which has become a point of reference in the NBA and in the world. San Antonio will still need its new number one to straighten its recent sporting trajectory, marked by four seasons without a playoff. Dressed in a dark green double-breasted by Louis VuittonWembanyama was seized with emotion only once on stage.

He had looked very relaxed before the ceremony began. Full of smiles, he had dispensed autographs, especially on a ball thrown by a fan from the stands, among the enthusiastic shouts of the others present. “I will give 100%, I will do everything in my power to make this franchise win”, the neo-Spur pledged, and “have an impact on the fans and the community” of San Antonio.

The next appointmentor for Wemby is in the Texan town, where it will be officially presented tomorrow. It should then wear quickly the Spurs jersey, well before the next NBA season kicks off in late October. It is in fact expected at Summer League, the summer leagues traditionally dedicated to young neophytes as well as veterans looking for a contract.

And then there is the Basketball World Cup, in Indonesia, where France will play the group stage, in the Philippines and Japan, from 25 August to 10 September. “It is always my will” to participate “he repeated,” I look forward to agreeing as with my franchise “.

