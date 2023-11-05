Village BA Competition Showcases Rural Sports Phenomenon in Yangxiang Town

Title: Yangxiang Town Hosts Phenomenal Village BA Competition with Unique Prizes

Date: November 4, 2023

Location: Yangxiang Town, Yixing City

The village BA competition in Yangxiang Town is currently captivating the community, as dribbling, passing, shooting, and wonderful actions grace the court. On November 4, the 2023 Yixing Golden Purple Crab Festival and Village BA Competition commenced, attracting participants and spectators alike.

Simultaneously, the “Yangxiang Jinzi” crab brand was unveiled during the opening ceremony, held at the Yixing Yangxiang Town Aquatic Industry Service Center in Jinzi Village. Additionally, the ceremony marked the inauguration of the safe consumption creation demonstration area in Jiangsu Province.

Excitement buzzed among the basketball players waiting to attend the opening ceremony, as rumors swirled that the prizes for the basketball game would be crabs and eggs. The “Crab King Competition” and tasting sessions added to the lively atmosphere, along with the “Crab Fragrance Market” agricultural product market and village BA fun basketball activities.

Zhang Shaodong, the secretary of the Party branch of Jinzi Village, was a prominent figure on this day. A recipient of various awards including the “Warmth Messenger” of Wuxi Municipal Civil Affairs System, “One Hundred Outstanding Village Secretaries” of Wuxi City, and “The Most Beautiful Person in Yixing City,” Zhang Shaodong has played a pivotal role in promoting the village’s economic growth. His efforts have seen the introduction of fishery-light complementary photovoltaic power generation and a provincial-level fresh shrimp base, significantly contributing to the village’s economy. The successful opening of the agricultural ecological parks, “Dream Fate” and “Tomato Town,” have also propelled rural tourism.

Zhang Shaodong expressed his enthusiasm for the Village BA Competition, highlighting its integration of agriculture, sports, culture, and tourism. He emphasized the event’s potential to become a brand and drive the revitalization of rural industries.

The village BA competition in Yangxiang Town, although modest, boasts a standard three-person basketball venue. Each village (community) and town unit participate in groups through a lottery system. Notably, all athletes representing 17 villages (communities) are registered residents.

Spanning over two days, the Yangxiang Town and Village BA competition offers attractive prizes. The first prize for the group includes 100 crabs weighing over 4.5 liang and 100 grass eggs. Other winning prizes include 30 crabs of similar weight and 30 grass eggs. Neighboring towns and villages have also shown interest in participating, but due to limited capacity, their requests have been politely declined.

Yangxiang Town is renowned for its sports culture, with Xinfang Primary School serving as a national youth campus basketball school. The school has achieved numerous accolades, including winning the provincial traditional project school competition (basketball) championship and the Jiangsu Provincial Youth Basketball Championship women’s basketball championship. Recently, the Yixing City “Exi Cup” town-level basketball tournament was held at the basketball hall on the campus of Xinfang Primary School.

This town also boasts a long-standing cultural heritage, with the horse lantern dance performance in Langgan Natural Village being recognized as a Wuxi municipal intangible cultural heritage project. The incorporation of martial arts movements has amplified its regional charm.

The Village BA Competition in Yangxiang Town showcases not only the sporting talent of its residents but also the rich cultural and economic potential within its borders. With the support and vision of leaders like Zhang Shaodong, this event has the potential to create a lasting impact on the community.