Vincenzo D’Amico, who is the former Lazio player who announced he has cancer

Vincenzo D’Amico, 68 years old, Italian champion in 1974 with the great Lazio of Tommaso Maestrelli and Chinaglia, Lazio flag for 16 years (from 1971 to 1986 with only a short spell in Turin) with 336 appearances and 49 goals, then a well-known television commentator in particular for Rai, he announced on Facebook that he was fighting cancer. They tell me that cancer patients – D’Amico wrote – bring out unexpected forces! I’m trying!. There is no other news, except the affection of many fans who are testifying to the closeness to the former footballer. That, in fact, was immediate.

7 maggio 2023 | 11:30

