On the evening of July 23, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s football team drew 1-1 with the South Korean women’s football team in the second round of the 2022 East Asia Cup. After the two stops, they won 1 and drew 1. The last game will compete with the host Japan team for the championship.

In the Asian Cup final in February this year, the Chinese women’s football team scored three goals in a row, beating South Korea to win the championship. In the first round of this East Asian Cup, the Chinese women’s football team defeated the Chinese Taipei team 2-0, and the South Korean team lost to the Japanese women’s football team 1-2. This time the two teams met again at the Kashima Football Stadium in Ibaraki, Japan. The Korean women’s football team played very aggressively after the opening, and the high-intensity pressing made the Chinese team very uncomfortable. In the 34th minute, South Korea’s striker Cui Youli suddenly shot from outside the penalty area. The Chinese goalkeeper Zhu Yu couldn’t make a save, and South Korea led 1-0.

At the beginning of the second half, the Chinese team coach Shui Qingxia replaced Zhang Rui and Xiao Yuyi to strengthen the attack, and replaced Zhang Linyan with Wang Shuang in the 64th minute. Appeared in the official competition. Wang Shuang’s appearance quickly changed the situation. In the 76th minute, she took a corner kick from the right. The “post-00” teenager Wang Linlin scored a goal in the melee in the penalty area, tying the score to 1-1. In the end, the Chinese team shook hands with the South Korean team. It is worth mentioning that the Chinese women’s football team has remained unbeaten in nearly 9 matches against the South Korean women’s football team.

According to the schedule, the Chinese women’s football team will challenge the host Japan, which has won both games, on the evening of July 26. If they win, the Chinese women’s football team will win the East Asian Cup Women’s Football Championship. Previously, the Chinese women’s football team had never won the East Asian Cup, and the best result was the runner-up.