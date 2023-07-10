Warriors’ No. 19 Pick Pojemski Shows Bright Spots Despite Loss to Pelicans

Title: Warriors’ No. 19 Pick Pojemski Shows Promise in Summer League, Despite Team’s Loss

On July 10, Beijing time, the Golden State Warriors suffered a disappointing loss against the New Orleans Pelicans in a Summer League game. Despite the defeat, the Warriors had the support of two superstars, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, both in attendance.

The Warriors, who led by 7 points at halftime, were unable to maintain their lead and were ultimately defeated by a score of 86-94. Prior to the game, the team shared a picture of Chris Paul holding the No. 3 jersey, showcasing his excitement to be a part of the Bay Area. Paul also recorded a video message for the Warriors Nation, expressing his eagerness to contribute and achieve something special.

In addition to Curry and Paul, two rookie players of the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, were also present at the game. However, only Justinian Jessup made an appearance, while James Bouknight did not enter the court.

Jessup seemed slightly nervous with the big brothers watching from the sidelines. He struggled with his shooting, making only 3 out of 16 attempts, including 2 out of 7 three-pointers and missing all four free throws. His offensive performance was subpar, scoring only 10 points. Despite his shooting struggles, Jessup managed to contribute 10 assists, 9 rebounds, and 1 steal, displaying his versatility as an offensive playmaker.

As the 19th overall pick in this year’s draft, Jessup’s underwhelming shooting performance in the Summer League raises questions about his potential role in the Warriors’ rotation for the upcoming season. However, his 10-assist performance and ability to contribute in other areas of the game provide some optimism.

Standing at 1.98 meters, Jessup’s height offers certain advantages and versatility on the court. The Warriors currently have a crowded guard lineup consisting of Curry, Klay Thompson, Paul, Gary Payton II, Moody, Kris Joseph, and Jessup. With such fierce competition, it remains uncertain if Jessup will secure a spot in the main rotation as a rookie. Given the Warriors’ estimated $396 million 13-man roster, Jessup’s path to regular playing time may be challenging.

However, head coach Steve Kerr could potentially experiment by utilizing Jessup as a small forward, which might increase his chances of earning minutes in the substitute rotation. This positional adjustment could capitalize on Jessup’s unique skill set and provide him with opportunities to contribute.

Despite his disappointing shooting performance, Jessup’s overall display in the Summer League shows promise for his future with the Warriors. Fans eagerly await how he develops and contributes to the team in the upcoming season.

