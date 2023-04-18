Women’s DFB Cup: Freiburg shoots its way into the final against Wolfsburg

Status: 04/16/2023 8:44 p.m

VfL Wolfsburg outclassed FC Bayern in the semifinals of the women’s DFB Cup. The opponents in the final on May 18 in Cologne are SC Freiburg, who defeated RB Leipzig, who are still in the second division.

Wolfsburg won 5-0 (2-0) and beat Bayern for the seventh year in a row. Sveindirs Jonsdottir scored twice for Wolfsburg (19th minute, 47th), Bayern’s Maria Luisa Grohs scored an own goal (44th). Jule Brand (56th) and Dominique Janssen (60th) were also successful for Lower Saxony. Brand later said: “We had something to make up for.”

Lost to Bayern in the Bundesliga

In the Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg not only lost a 0-1 game against Bayern Munich three weeks ago, they also lost the lead in the table. But Bundesliga is Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal is DFB-Pokal. It’s like this: Cup games against Wolfsburg shouldn’t be among the favorite tasks of FC Bayern footballers.

Dropping out in the semi-finals continues a series that they could well do without in Munich: Since the 2016/17 season, FC Bayern have met Wolfsburg in the cup every season – and always lost, sometimes only in the final. Bayern coach Alexander Straus said: “It’s a shock. I didn’t expect it.”

Wolfsburg freezing in front of goal

Bayern international Lea Schüller had the first chance, but she only hit the side netting (1st). VfL did better on the other side. The Icelandic Jonsdottir completed an exemplary attack perfectly to take the lead.

Wolfsburg's Lynn Wilms (front) and Jule Brand celebrate their team's 1-0 lead

The Bayern women were unlucky just before the break. A header from VfL striker Ewa Pajor landed on the post. From there, the ball hit the foot of Bayern goalkeeper Grohs and then into the goal.

Wolfsburg’s Jonsdottir unnerved Bayern

In the second half, the Wolfsburg women dominated the action from the start. The short-term absence of the injured national player Alexandra Popp was not noticeable at all. Especially Jonsdottir did not get the Munich women under control. With a great individual performance, the offensive player made it 3-0.

VfL Wolfsburg made it into the cup final for the ninth time in a row with a clear 5-0 win over Bayern Munich.

And it got even worse for Bayern. A few minutes later increased fire. After a handball from Munich’s Tuva Hansen, Janssen converted the subsequent penalty safely.

Freiburg wins in stoppage time

In the second duel, Leipzig was only able to celebrate before the start of the game: FSV Gütersloh’s 2-1 draw against FC Ingolstadt earned the Saxons promotion to the Bundesliga six games before the end of the season. After an initial phase characterized by nervousness, the guests from Freiburg gained the upper hand. First Samantha Steuerwald (24′) headed just wide of the goal after a corner, then Judith Steinert (25′) shot a ball from a distance just over the Leipzig box.

Janina Minge (38′) headed a corner kick from Freiburg, where Leipzig’s Lea Mauly cleared it on the line. A follow-up shot by Lisa Karl missed his target. In the course of the second half, Leipzig fought more into the game. However, the attempt by Medina Desic (74th) missed the long corner.

Goalkeeper Elvira Herzog with a head injury

Shortly before the end, Leipzig goalkeeper Elvira Herzog had to be carried off the field on a stretcher by paramedics after a collision with Annabel Schasching. Substitute goalkeeper Gina Schüller took over. In added time, the Freiburg team managed to score the decisive goal: Kayikci scored a late victory after a cross from Cora Zicai.

In the cup final, the duel from 2019 will be repeated. At that time, Wolfsburg had won an exciting game almost 1-0, Ewa Pajor scored the winning goal on May 1, also in Cologne.