China News Service, December 27th, Beijing time on the 27th, the World Badminton Federation announced the world rankings for the last week of this year. In mixed doubles, the Chinese pair Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong and Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping ranked first and third respectively.

In women’s singles, a total of four Chinese players entered the top 10 this time. Among them, Chen Yufei ranked third, He Bingjiao ranked fifth, Wang Zhiyi and Han Yue ranked eighth and tenth.

In women’s doubles, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan continued to top the list, and there was already a big gap between the Japanese players who placed second.

In men’s singles, Denmark’s Axelsen continued to top the list. Chinese players Lu Guangzu and Zhao Junpeng ranked 11th and 13th respectively.

In Men’s Doubles, the Chinese team Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi rose by 3 places to No. 6.