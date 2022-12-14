Home Sports World Cup, France-Morocco: Regragui optimistic for the future
Sports

World Cup, France-Morocco: Regragui optimistic for the future

by admin
World Cup, France-Morocco: Regragui optimistic for the future

The African coach exudes pride: “We have given a good image, now everyone knows that our football exists and we have wonderful fans”

No tears, but a smile (perhaps a little tight) that exudes pride. Walid Regragui, the Morocco strategist who amazed the world, has nothing but sweet words for his players after their semi-final elimination against France: “We gave our all, this is the most important thing. We lost so many players: Aguerd before the warm-up and other players. For us it was a lot. In the second half we pushed, it went much better. But that doesn’t take away what we did.”

AMBITIONS

“The most important thing – continues Regragui – is to have given a good image, to have shown the world that Moroccan football exists, that we have wonderful fans. To reach the highest level, to win a World Cup, we will still have to work but we are not very far away”.

December 14th – 10.48pm

© breaking latest news

See also  World Athletics Championships: Wang Jianan wins gold in long jump and Gong Lijiao wins silver in shot put_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

You may also like

France-Morocco 2-0: Hernandez and Kolo Muani take Les...

Basketball, Alessandro Gentile tries again: Udine signs him...

Volleyball Champions League: Zaytsev drags Civitanova and overwhelms...

Bologna clears Mallorca: 1-2 with Arna and Orso

Rome, Mourinho: “Only Dybala will be missing from...

Basketball, it’s official: Alessandro Gentile is a new...

Inter, sigh of relief for Brozovic: there are...

Chinese Super League-Wuhan Yangtze River 0-3 Jinmen Tigers...

Milano Cortina 2026, inspection by the IOC Commission...

From Maradona to Baggio: Messi, his people, his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy