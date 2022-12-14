The African coach exudes pride: “We have given a good image, now everyone knows that our football exists and we have wonderful fans”
No tears, but a smile (perhaps a little tight) that exudes pride. Walid Regragui, the Morocco strategist who amazed the world, has nothing but sweet words for his players after their semi-final elimination against France: “We gave our all, this is the most important thing. We lost so many players: Aguerd before the warm-up and other players. For us it was a lot. In the second half we pushed, it went much better. But that doesn’t take away what we did.”
AMBITIONS
“The most important thing – continues Regragui – is to have given a good image, to have shown the world that Moroccan football exists, that we have wonderful fans. To reach the highest level, to win a World Cup, we will still have to work but we are not very far away”.
December 14th – 10.48pm
