No tears, but a smile (perhaps a little tight) that exudes pride. Walid Regragui, the Morocco strategist who amazed the world, has nothing but sweet words for his players after their semi-final elimination against France: “We gave our all, this is the most important thing. We lost so many players: Aguerd before the warm-up and other players. For us it was a lot. In the second half we pushed, it went much better. But that doesn’t take away what we did.”