World Cup in Qatar | What to watch on the 6th: Can the last two seats in the quarter-finals be announced? 2022-12-06 13:32:41.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Authors: Xiao Shiyao, Wang Haoyu, Zhao Jiantong

On the 6th, the last two matches of the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar started, with Spain playing against Morocco and Portugal playing against Switzerland. Whether the “Iberian duo” can meet in the quarter-finals is the biggest thing to watch.

At 18:00 local time, the match between Spain and Morocco will start at the Education City Stadium.

The Spanish team drove high and low in this World Cup. They beat Costa Rica 7-0 in the first match of the group stage, drew 1:1 with Germany in the second round, and were reversed 2:1 by the Japanese team in the final round, taking the lead in the group. The position of the famous name was given up. In the group stage, the Spanish team still showed a strong ability to pass and control, but in the last two games, the team exposed the two weaknesses of the team’s lack of wing breakthrough ability in a stalemate situation, and the difficulty of the defense to parry the opponent’s high press attack.

As one of the biggest “dark horses” in this World Cup, the Morocco team remained unbeaten in the group stage and pulled down the world‘s second Belgium team. Their strength should not be underestimated. This young team led by Ziyech, Mazraoui, Ashraf and many other stars has a simple and fast style of play, a tenacious defense, and a very impactful offense. It is no small challenge for the Spanish team.

Although they belong to Europe and Africa, Spain and Morocco only face each other across the Strait of Gibraltar, and there are close personnel and cultural exchanges. Many Moroccan players, including Ashraf, received football training in Spain since they were young. The team can be said to know the bottom line. There is no doubt that the Spanish team has an advantage in terms of overall strength and competition experience. But for the Moroccan team, this is the first time the team has advanced to the World Cup knockout stage since 1986. They have already made history without any psychological burden.

Will the Spanish team rebound strongly and advance to the quarter-finals? Or will the Moroccan team be upset again?

Then at 22:00, at the Lusail Stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo (C Ronaldo) will lead the Portuguese team to the finale against the European powerhouse Switzerland.

In this World Cup, the Portuguese team qualified ahead of schedule with two consecutive victories, showing a good competitive state. Bruno Fernandez, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix and other young players played well. In his fifth World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo finally ushered in more helpers. In the last match of the group stage, although the Portuguese team, which mainly played as a substitute, was reversed by the South Korean team, the main players of the team got a full rest. In Qatar’s intensive schedule, this will be a big physical advantage.

The Swiss team still maintains the strength of the quasi-first-tier teams in Europe. Except for the small 0:1 loss to Brazil, they defeated the powerful Serbia and Cameroon teams in the group stage and successfully broke through. The tenacious and well-organized Swiss team eliminated the powerful French team in a penalty shootout in the knockout round of the European Championship last year. This is enough to prove that they are capable of defeating any opponent in a knockout match.

In the group stage, Ronaldo was mediocre and only scored one penalty. Entering the knockout round, can the Portuguese superstar regain his form? worth looking forward to.