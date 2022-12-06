Starting in 2023, Microsoft will increase the price of games developed by its studios from $59.99 to $69.99. Many game companies, including Sony, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Activision and Electronic Arts, have raised the price of games in the middle of this year, and now Microsoft has finally followed suit.

Price increase from next year

In its statement, Microsoft emphasized that the price of the game will not be adjusted at the end of the year, and hopes that players can enjoy the game with their families during the Christmas holiday. Beginning in 2023, new titles including the Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield series will start at $69.99 on Xbox, PC, and Steam.

Game Pass is more attractive

Microsoft stated that the price adjustment this time is to reflect the complexity of game content, scale and technology. Microsoft also reminds players that all games developed by them will be available on Game Pass on the first day of launch.

Source: threverge