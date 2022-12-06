Home Technology Microsoft games will increase prices next year, starting from $70 for Xbox, PC, and Steam-ePrice.HK
Technology

Microsoft games will increase prices next year, starting from $70 for Xbox, PC, and Steam-ePrice.HK

by admin
Microsoft games will increase prices next year, starting from $70 for Xbox, PC, and Steam-ePrice.HK

Starting in 2023, Microsoft will increase the price of games developed by its studios from $59.99 to $69.99. Many game companies, including Sony, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Activision and Electronic Arts, have raised the price of games in the middle of this year, and now Microsoft has finally followed suit.

Price increase from next year

In its statement, Microsoft emphasized that the price of the game will not be adjusted at the end of the year, and hopes that players can enjoy the game with their families during the Christmas holiday. Beginning in 2023, new titles including the Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield series will start at $69.99 on Xbox, PC, and Steam.

Game Pass is more attractive

Microsoft stated that the price adjustment this time is to reflect the complexity of game content, scale and technology. Microsoft also reminds players that all games developed by them will be available on Game Pass on the first day of launch.

Source: threverge

See also  MSI's B660M Mortar MAX WIFI pushes Intel's Core i5-13600K to an impressive 5.8GHz overclock with a special version of the BIOS -

You may also like

Steam’s November 2022 hardware spec survey reveals that...

From nothing to over 1 million: Nothing celebrates...

In order to successfully acquire Activision Blizzard, Microsoft...

From nothing to over 1 million: Nothing celebrates...

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX scores appear on...

A “soft” robot for hand rehabilitation

iPhone, do-it-yourself repair also arrives in Italy

iPhone, do-it-yourself repair also arrives in Italy

Broken iPhone? Apple’s Self Service Repair arrives in...

Steam zombie shooting “Black Tide” is more popular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy