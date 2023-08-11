World cycling championships, Ganna silver in the time trial

Remco Evenepoel vince theoro in the stopwatchai world championships Of cycling of Glasgow. In Stirling, on the outskirts of the Scottish city, the Belgian mocked Philip Ganna, who finishes in second place 12 seconds behind the new world champion of the specialty and therefore fails to recover the world title already won twice in his career. After the success of Sunday, obtained in thetrack pursuit, in Ganna he therefore failed to hit the world encore within a few days. The Italian, winner of gold in the time trial at the 2020 and 2021 world championships, is therefore satisfied with silver. A year ago in Australia in Ganna the world championship trio failed, now for him here is a second place behind Evenepoel, who for the first time gives the Belgium world success in the time trial. Third the surprise Joshua Tarling: for the British Bronze Medal.

Velo coach: “Ganna was excellent, Evenepoel was super”

“No disappointment, certainly those 12 seconds of gap burn, but it fits with a champion like Remco (Evenepoel, ed.). He did a super, super time trial, recovering a lot between the first and second intermediates. But Filippo he did a very good performance”. So the ct of the blues, Marco Veilcommented on the result of the time trial World Cup Of cycling on the road, who saw Summer cede only to the Belgian Evenepoel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

