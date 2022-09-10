Xinmin Evening News Cup Summer Middle School Student Football Tournament Shanghai Division kicks off football in the Mid-Autumn FestivalFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News Cup Shanghai Division kicked off today, Xinmin Evening News reporter Li Mingshen took the same photo

“One, two, three, come on!” In the shouting in the football field of Sanlin Sports Center, the 2022 37th “Haigang-SAIC” Cup Xinmin Evening News Summer Middle School Students Football Tournament Shanghai Division officially started today. Under the premise of strictly preventing and controlling the epidemic, 20 junior high school teams and 29 high school teams will present a total of 111 exciting duels. At the turn of summer and autumn, “our World Cup” is already beating drums.

The first game day of this year’s Shanghai Division coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival and Teachers’ Day. On this special day, the participating players and coaches hope to leave memories worth cherishing on the green field, and the Xinmin Evening News Cup is one of them. For many people, it is a special existence in itself.

special gift

“Our team has participated in the 11th Xinmin Evening News Cup in a row, and every time we come, we will have different surprises, and I hope this time will be no exception.” To talk about the oldest participating team in the high school group, the Rock Park team is definitely on the list. Head coach Dong Zhiyuan is also an “old acquaintance” of the event. Speaking of his feelings about participating in this year’s competition, he said frankly, “The competition can be held as scheduled and the team can qualify for the competition, which is already a special ‘double festival’ gift.”

player in competition

Due to the epidemic, this year’s Xinmin Evening News Cup Shanghai competition quota was generated by a combination of offline district-level selection and online registration, and the number was limited, so the competition became more intense. In the end, the Rock Park team won the runner-up in the high school group last year and got a place in the competition. “To be honest, we were worried for a while. After all, the epidemic situation is relatively unpredictable, but as soon as we heard the news of the opening of recruitment, the team signed up. I hope to have good luck and the final result will be satisfactory.” Dong Zhiyuan When preparing for the game, what I talked to the players the most was to calm down, “We all regarded this competition as a gift, because many friends did not get such an opportunity, so the whole team should enjoy the game process. Learn from your opponents and gain experience for participating in more competitions in the future.”

The coach sets the tactics



Compared with last year, there are a lot of new faces in the current Rock Park team. Speaking of this, Coach Dong smiled brightly, “The team is currently in the transition between old and new, so there is no requirement for results this year. In the beginning, we will play lightly and play happily.” Many players in the team quietly revealed that they would like to use a victory as a holiday gift to the coach. It is said that the team that puts down the burden is the most terrifying. I wonder if the Rock Park team that upholds “happy football” can get another special gift in the Xinmin Evening News Cup?

special agreement

This year’s first game of the Xinmin Evening News Cup Shanghai Division High School Group was jointly presented by the Jinbei Blue Youth Peace Corps and the Experimental Middle School International Team, and Liang Zibo, who was commanding Ruoding in the Jinbei coaching area, was practicing him and this game. Special agreement between events.

Since the first time he participated in the Xinmin Evening News Cup junior high school competition as a player in 2013, Liang Zibo has never missed the competition, “I have played on the field, I have also participated in the student press corps, and now I lead the team as a coach. ‘Grand Slam’.” From “Liang” to “Director Liang”, the Xinmin Evening News Cup played an important role in this young man’s youth. “After the first competition 10 years ago, I was in I made a promise with myself that I will try to come every year in the future, and I am very happy that this wish has not failed at present.”

Liang Zibo also made no secret of his goal of participating in this year’s competition, “Xinmin Evening News Cup is a stage for chasing dreams and meeting friends with the ball. I hope to lead the team to get tickets for the national competition and to compete with more strong players. More opportunities for friends.” (Lu Weixin, reporter of Xinmin Evening News)

Reporter’s Notes: Unchanging Expectations

In the past few days, “persistence” has become a popular word on major online social platforms. Some people say that these two words are more or less “chicken soup” these days. Friends who hold this view seem to have forgotten an important logical relationship: persistence is because of expectations. The Xinmin Evening News Cup, which has been held for 37 sessions, is a good proof.

“Can the Xinmin Evening News Cup Shanghai Division be able to play this year? Our children here all want to participate.” This was the first sentence he said when a reporter from this newspaper interviewed Ji Bin, a football youth coach, a month ago.

“Last year, we went to Shanghai to participate in the National Hegemony Tournament. This year, we have the opportunity to revisit our hometown. I am very looking forward to it. I hope to communicate with teams from other divisions and gain more experience.” This is the champion of this year’s Taizhou division, Jiao Jiangzhong The remarks of Ye Yu, a member of the professional team, after winning the championship.

“In recent years, the level of law enforcement teams in the Evening News Cup has been continuously improved. Basically, the Shanghai referees who enforce various football games have played the Evening News Cup games. We expect that there will be top international referees in the future, who can stand out from the platform of the Evening News Cup. “This is the guidance of the match referee, the statement of Yan Chengbin, a national referee of the Chinese Football Association, after a certain match.

Although these people are of different ages and have different identities for participating in the Xinmin Evening News Cup, their eyes flashed with anticipation when they spoke. Their expectations for this event have never changed. It is precisely because of this expectation that the Xinmin Evening News Cup, the longest-running, most well-known and largest youth football event in Shanghai, has more motivation. Teenage football players set up a special stage.

As the whistle blew this morning, Ji Bin and his team were running on the green field, Yan Chengbin’s juniors were dressed in uniform referee uniforms to maintain the fairness and justice of the game, Ye Yu and his teammates were using various means to “spy on” Enemy situation”, preparing for the national hegemony competition… At the same time, their experiences are infecting many younger children with football dreams who will participate in the Xinmin Evening News Cup in the future, thus forming a benign trend of inheritance from generation to generation. , are the 37-year-old Xinmin Evening News Cup, the greatest significance of insisting so far.

“More important than the result is to personally participate in the Xinmin Evening News Cup, feel the fun of football and gain new expectations.” Cheng Yaodong, Li Shenglong, Abra Khan and other generations of players were helping the tournament platform. , is the true meaning of this competition. Every year, the football team’s expectations for the Xinmin Evening News Cup remain unchanged. The original intention of the Xinmin Evening News Cup to set up a stage for Luyin teenagers and make more people fall in love with football has not changed in the past 37 years. (Lu Weixin)