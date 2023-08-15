Youku Sports Becomes Sponsor of China Badminton Open, Increasing Prize Money to $2 Million

Youku Sports Announces $3 Million Sponsorship for China Badminton Open

August 15, 2023, Beijing – Youku Sports, in cooperation with the China Badminton Association, has announced its sponsorship of the China Badminton Open for the next four years with a total investment of $3 million. This partnership aims to boost the annual prize money to a staggering $2 million, making it the Super 1000 tournament with the highest prize pool.

The contract signing ceremony was held in Beijing and was attended by notable figures such as Xia Xuanze, vice chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association, and Zhu Yanchun, vice president of Youku. The contract was witnessed by national badminton players Jia Yifan and Wang Chang.

The collaboration between Youku Sports and the China Badminton Association began in early 2022 when they reached a five-year agreement for new media cooperation. Over the past year alone, Youku Sports has successfully live-streamed over 6,000 badminton matches, attracting an impressive viewership of over 100 million. Fans were able to witness thrilling moments such as the Sudirman Cup China team’s comeback victory in May 2023. The phrase “Watch badminton, go to Youku” has become the preferred choice for an increasing number of badminton enthusiasts.

While providing exciting events to its audience, Youku Sports also takes social responsibility seriously. In collaboration with world champion Bao Chunlai, they organized the “Badminton Champion Lesson” in Mianyang, Sichuan, at the end of 2022. This public welfare initiative aimed to provide badminton coaching and donate sports equipment to children in need.

Youku Sports has been actively involved in the badminton industry, incubating various businesses such as the “Kudongyou” live broadcast room, a sports vertical MCN organization, and the “Shangbai” sports brand. These endeavors are geared towards offering enhanced services and experiences to users.

The entrepreneurial project “Cool Best” is another major undertaking by Youku Sports, aimed at establishing the largest online sporting goods trading platform. This venture involves e-commerce live streaming and MCN fields, with platforms such as Taobao and Douyin hosting key broadcasts. The immersive scenes and high-quality production have made these broadcasts a hub for knowledge sharing and content promotion.

During the Sudirman Cup in 2023, Kudongyou’s live broadcast room achieved remarkable success, setting new records for traffic and revenue during the semi-final match between China and Japan. The platform even secured the eighth position on the Taobao live broadcast hourly transaction list that night, with a single-day peak Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) surpassing $100,000. Notably, the newly launched badminton racket sold out in no time.

Youku Sports‘ original brand, “Shangbai,” focuses on fashion and lightweight luxury sports products. Its target customers comprise individuals aged 18 to 40 who value aesthetics and enjoy sports. The brand’s range includes clothing, sports equipment, sports bags, sports protective gear, and sports accessories.

To maximize sales coverage, both online and offline channels are utilized. Physical stores are set to open soon in Hangzhou and Kuala Lumpur. Online platforms such as Tmall, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, and private domain e-commerce WeChat, Instagram, Shopee, Facebook, Lazada, and TikTok are already in operation.

Furthermore, in conjunction with AIGC technology, Youku has developed a virtual anchor named “Vina.” This innovative feature enhances the live streaming experience, providing users with barrage interaction, oral broadcast reminders, intelligent commentary, and pre-match updates.

Looking ahead, Youku Sports plans to live stream several upcoming badminton events such as the 2023 World Badminton Championships and the China Badminton Open. Additionally, they will showcase thrilling competitions from other sports such as the Chinese Super League, table tennis, and snooker.

With their continuous efforts and strategic partnerships, Youku Sports is set to revolutionize the world of badminton and provide an unparalleled viewing experience for sports enthusiasts across the globe.

