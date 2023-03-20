The integration of various services such as Gmail on smartphones has become an indispensable tool for people to instantly send and receive emails in their lives and work, but there are several problems that may often cause Gmail to fail, especially on the Android operating system. . The smooth experience of the application depends on the coordination of various elements. Fortunately, it is not difficult to deal with these small problems. It can even be used as a solution to fix potential problems of other applications on the phone. This time we will help you list the 12 most common problems Let’s take a look with the solution!

12 common Gmail problems on Android and how to fix them

1. Gmail is not responding or crashes repeatedly

Whenever you encounter problems with the Gmail app on your Android device, first make sure that the Google email service is working, although this rarely happens, you can find out what is currently including Gmail from the information provided on the Google Workshop status dashboard Are all Google services functioning properly. One of the most common issues encountered with Gmail for Android is the app crashing repeatedly. This can happen suddenly and without warning or reason. Fortunately, there are some simple things you can do to fix it. Here are four ways to fix the Gmail app crashing repeatedly:

update app

Clear Gmail’s cache

restart

Last resort >> Factory reset

2. Unable to add Google account

A Google account is the basis for using all Google application services, and it is also a necessary condition for every application including Gmail. When you use a Gmail account to set up a new mobile phone, you may encounter a problem that you cannot add an account. While there are many reasons why a user cannot add an account, most potential fixes are relatively simple:

Internet connection issues:

An unstable network may cause the app to freeze or even crash, first check whether the phone is connected to a stable network.

Google Play cache issue:

Long press the Google Play Store application icon, tap "App Information" to the inner page, select "Storage and Cache", and finally click "Clear Cache".

Long press the Google Play Store application icon, tap “App Information” to the inner page, select “Storage and Cache”, and finally click “Clear Cache”.

Google Play version issues:

Please check for updates to make sure the Google Play Store app is up to date.

Please check for updates to make sure the Google Play Store app is up to date.

Although most phones come with the best security settings out of the box, if none of the above work, check your phone’s security and firewall settings, but this is very rare, and if nothing else, you Or contact the original factory for more instructions and assistance.

3. Gmail won’t sync

Gmail Sync is a feature in the app that allows users to keep the same email content across multiple devices, Gmail Sync is also responsible for enabling users to view their entire email history on all devices, and this feature has become all A must-have feature for email apps. Another common problem that users may encounter when using the Gmail application is sudden inability to sync emails.

When sync stops working, users may have difficulty processing new mail on one or more devices, may not be able to send mail and may see an “account not synced” message. If this happens, it is recommended that you check for updates and restart the device to see if it can be resolved. If it doesn’t work, the problem may be due to lack of enough storage space, you can clear up space by deleting unused applications and unused files, and check other applications and clear their caches, especially Spotify , YouTube, and other media-intensive applications. If the sync problem persists, you can try resetting the passcode, as the security issue may be the culprit breaking the phone’s sync cycle.

4. Gmail won’t load

In some cases, users may use the web version of Gmail instead of the Gmail application in the browser. If it cannot be loaded on the browser, it is recommended that the user first confirm that the browser supports Gmail. Currently, most Android browsers can support no So basically this is fine, browser caching might be a more common problem, especially for heavy users of smartphone browsers. On most browsers, the browser cache can be cleared directly through the application, and Google Chrome users can clear cache and cached data from the “History” option.

After clearing the browser cache, Gmail web users should restart their phone and check to see if Gmail still fails to load. If so, the user should check for any extensions that are causing the issue, some extensions may obscure certain sites or content types including Gmail, the issue can be resolved by trial and error depending on the number of extensions used. But one more thing to note is that some browsers may have built-in features that block certain types of content, such as pop-ups or scripts, so you should switch between browsers to see if similar problems continue to occur.

5. Letters stuck in the outbox

When you send mail sometimes letters end up in the Outbox instead of Sent Mail, and the letters are not delivered. If this happens, users should first try sending the email again before starting troubleshooting. If sent emails continue to land in the outbox, users are advised to check their network connection first, as faulty, unstable network connections are often the most common reason emails end up in the outbox. The next step is to check the synchronization settings of Gmail, and then check the synchronization settings of the smartphone to solve the problem of its synchronization ability. If the settings look normal, you should check its battery optimization setting in your phone’s settings, as enabling battery saver mode may hinder the Gmail app’s ability to send emails. If all else fails, make sure you have the latest version of the Gmail app installed on your phone.

6. Unable to send and receive email

Sometimes the Gmail app for Android may appear to be working fine, but it is difficult for the user to send and receive emails, which also happens to be the main function of the app. There are many reasons for this problem, but an internet connection and an old version of the app may be the culprit, which also happens to be the easiest fix. Therefore, users should check their network connection and ensure they have the latest version of the Gmail app for Android installed before continuing to troubleshoot other areas. If this does not resolve the issue, users should close and reopen their app to see if the issue persists.

If issues with sending and receiving email continue to occur, users should take steps to clear cache and app data and try using it again. Users can check their phone’s battery optimization settings to see if it’s preventing Gmail from interacting with their smartphone. If all else fails, try verifying your server settings with their Google account to make sure they match those provided by your email provider.

7. Do not display notifications

Another common issue that users of Gmail for Android encounter is notifications not showing up. To resolve this issue, the first thing a user must determine is whether the problem is specific to Gmail or a setting on the phone. Therefore, users should first check their phone’s settings to determine if their push notification settings have been accidentally or unknowingly turned off. If other apps display notifications but Gmail does not, users should check their Gmail notification settings through their Android app, as there are various specifications for the types of notifications that Gmail users on Android can restrict or allow.

If Gmail notifications still don’t appear after making sure both notification settings are set to “On,” users should try clearing their cache and application data before checking to see if Battery Saver or Do Not Disturb is turned on. Enabling these two features will suspend Gmail notifications and other related features of the app.

8. Unable to download attachments

Gmail allows attachments totaling 25MB per message, and any attachments over that size are converted to a Google Drive link that the recipient can download from. Larger attachments tend to cause more problems for users, as network connectivity plays an important role in the ability to download attachments efficiently, so users who are unable to download attachments should first confirm the strength of their network connection before trying other ways to solve the problem.

Gmail is notoriously lacking support for all file types. For security reasons, certain file types (such as .gz and .xml) are blocked because the application cannot verify that the attachment is safe to download; other file types (such as .exe and .cmd) cannot be included as attachments at all . However, if the user knows that the file type is safe to download but cannot download at all, try forwarding them to another email application to see if the attachment can be downloaded without issue. However, if an email attachment does appear to be unsafe, users are advised not to download it, but to report the message as spam or phishing.

9. Send delay

Sometimes, an email takes an insanely long time to send, or hangs completely in the “sending” state with no movement. Again, lack of a stable internet connection is often the number one cause of these types of issues, and users verify that they have a stable connection to Wi-Fi or mobile data before proceeding. In most cases, Wi-Fi should be prioritized over mobile data to ensure the smoothest possible experience. If everything is fine with your network connection and the Gmail app continues to get stuck on sending, you should try sending from Gmail on the web, from your computer, or from another Gmail account to see if there is an underlying issue with the account that sent the initial email. If this is the case, the user should contact Google Accounts Support.

The last thing a user can try to solve a stuck sending is to check the attachment. Depending on the relevance of the attachment to the email, the user may try removing the attachment entirely and sending it in a separate email or with a Google Drive link. The size of the attachment combined with the strength of the network connection often causes this problem, so users can also try compressing the file in the email to see if that helps.

10. “Account not synced” error

Users may suddenly encounter the “account not synced” error, which is a common problem that is slightly different from general sync issues and unique to mobile devices. Anyone encountering this error should first check storage to make sure there is enough space on the device for the app to run. All Google accounts allow 15GB of cloud storage, which can be used for any unused files that take up space on your phone. If there is enough space, users should check their network connection before attempting to manually sync the device by swiping down from the top of the screen.

If the error persists, users should troubleshoot their sync settings to ensure all necessary sync features are turned on. If after doing all of this, the “account not synced” error persists, you should try restarting your phone. Rebooting your device wipes system memory from top to bottom, so if one app happens to unknowingly interfere with another app, rebooting puts them all back on an equal playing field. Thereby completely eliminating interference.

11. Gmail is slow

In some cases, there may not be a specific issue affecting the user experience, the app may simply be slower than usual. As mentioned earlier, rebooting your device can sometimes be the cure-all, especially for issues related to app speed and frame rate. If the Gmail app continues to be slow after restarting, users should check to make sure that Gmail is allocated the proper amount of storage space to run efficiently. Since automatic syncing is a must-have feature for email apps, space can be quite a problem, and while deleting unused apps is the most common way to free up phone space, users can also use a microSD card to increase capacity, which can increase Up to 2TB of space (depending on the support of different mobile phones).

If you don’t think storage is the cause of your Gmail app being slow, you should check to see if your Gmail app is up to date. While many Play Store users have auto-updates enabled, several factors, including space and network connectivity, can prevent auto-updates from downloading. Google usually rolls out Gmail updates more than once a month, and Android users can check their system’s compatibility with all mobile apps in the Google Play app.

12. Gmail is discontinued

Sometimes, due to problems such as insufficient storage space or memory, the Gmail application may suddenly crash without warning, and the application will pop up a prompt telling the user that “Gmail has stopped”. If you’re experiencing this issue, you should first restart your phone to see if the restart successfully clears up any software glitches that may be causing the problem. People who receive the error can also try to troubleshoot their internet connection. Toggling “airplane mode” on and off acts as a “reboot” for the phone’s internet connection, effectively eliminating any radio signals the phone is sending or receiving.

If the problem persists, users can try other troubleshooting messages such as checking the space on the phone, clearing the app’s cache, and removing buggy apps that may be interfering with email apps like Gmail. If all other avenues have been exhausted, users can also try reinstalling Gmail. Reinstalling the Android app will remove app data, cache, and user data in addition to restoring the app to its original installation settings.