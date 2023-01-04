Figure / FromSoftware, CDPR

Voted by players, 2022 Steam Awards Announcement of the winners of each award. “Elden’s Circle” deservedly won the “Game of the Year” award, and also won the “Crazy Difficult Best” award. Also nominated for Game of the YearMars” won the “Outstanding Story Game”, as for “Electric Rebel 2077“Won the title of “Sweet Burden”. Here is the full list of winners:

game of the year

“Dying Light 2: Humans vs Humans”“Elden’s Ring”Stray, God of War, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022

Picture/Intercept from Steam

VR Game of the Year

《BONELAB》“Assassin Mission 3”《Green Hell VR》《Among Us VR》《Inside the Backrooms》

sweet burden

Dota 2, Project Zomboid, No Man’s Sky/No Man’s Land, Deep Rock Galactic“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”

Alone Better Together

《Raft》“Ready or Not” “Monster Hunter Rise” “MultiVersus” “Calling Hour: Modern Warfare II 2022”

Outstanding Visual Style

“Contempt” (Scorn) “Bendy and the Dark Revival” (temporary translation, Bendy and the Dark Revival) “Legend of Attack on the Lamb”Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Moras“Qina: Bridge of Souls”

Unlimited gameplay innovation

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Teardown《Stray》Neon White, Dome Keeper

Crazy Difficult

“GTFO”, “Victoria 3”, “Total War: Warhammer 3”“Elden’s Ring”《FIFA 23》

best soundtrack

Metal: Hellsinger, Sonic Uncharted“FF7 Remake Intergrade”“Persona 5 Royal Edition” “Hatsune Miku Project DIVA MEGA39’s+”

Outstanding Story Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem“Mars”“Uncharted: A Rogue’s Tale Collection” “The Stanley’s Fable: Ultimate Deluxe Edition” “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Edition”

relaxed

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga“High Pressure Cleaning Simulator”, “Disney Dream Valley”, “Dorfromantik”, “Slime Farm 2”

A must-have companion for going out

“Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel” “Vampire Survivor”Death Stranding Director’s Cut“Brotato” “Marvel: Instant Battle”