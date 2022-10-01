news-main-body”>

Guide:

Now there are more and more live broadcasters and UP hosts, and their supporting peripheral products are also very rich. If you are familiar with live broadcast equipment, then you must be familiar with the brand Elgato, which is a company from Germany focusing on related fields such as live broadcast and studio ecology. It is now an independent brand under Corsair. This time, Elgato launched a new HD60 X capture card, which is a professional-grade capture card for video capture needs, with 4K60 HDR10 loop-out, 4K30 and 1080P60 HDR10 image quality capture, VRR variable refresh rate, etc. The length is not limited and preview can be implemented. Moreover, the Elgato HD60X capture card is the first capture card that supports VRR variable refresh rate. So how is its experience, please follow my footsteps to reveal it together!

Unpacking:

In terms of packaging, Elgato HD60 X follows Elgato’s consistent blue packaging design features. The front seal is painted with the product’s physical map, brand and model, and the back is printed with the product’s feature information.

There is a function introduction on the back of the package. HD60 X supports 4K60HDR live broadcast, 1080p60HDR low-latency loop-out, and capture resolution up to 2160p60. It is compatible with mainstream platforms such as Windows, Mac, PS5, and XBOX. In terms of accessories, the package includes Elgato HD60 X video capture card, USB 3.0 Type-C to USB-A data cable, HDMI 2.0 data cable, Elgato stickers and multi-language documentation.

Appearance and Design:

The Elgato HD60 X is small in size and weighs only 91g, which is very small. In appearance, it is a black color scheme, which is also very simple, which is also the standard color scheme of almost all digital products. Its surface is a matte black design with a slight matte feel, and the Elgato LOGO on the front is very eye-catching.

If you have needs for live broadcast and video capture, then Elgato is definitely the right choice. Wave:3 microphones, Cam Link 4K camera capture cards, Wave XLR, Stream Deck MK.2 smart live broadcast consoles, etc. are all good choices. The Elgato brand products are almost all black, with occasional white versions. Aside from the purpose of the product itself, they are also a great piece of table art.

The bottom of the capture card is equipped with two rectangular non-slip pads to keep it firmly on the desktop.

The main input and output interfaces are on the front and rear of the HD60 X. There is an LED indicator and a 3.5mm audio input interface on the front, and two HDMI interfaces on the back. They are HDMI IN and HDMI OUT, and the middle is Type. -C interface. The overall interface is simple to use, and players can easily complete the connection.

HDMI loop out supports 4K60, 1440p120, 1080p240, VRR, HDR10, capture resolution supports 4K30p, 1440p60, 1080p60, 1080p30, 1080i, 760p60, 576p, 480p, etc. It is very good for players who have video capture and game capture of. The data cable that comes with the capture card is also very long, the USB 3.0 Type-C to USB-A data cable is 1.8 meters, and the HDMI 2.0 data cable is 1.5 meters, which is enough for daily use.

Experience:

Fascinating addition to the HD60 X’s compact size, higher capture resolution, and its exclusive software. Elgato provides 4K Capture Utility, an official software for players to use, and can be downloaded and used on Windows/Mac and other platforms. The overall interface of the 4K Capture Utility software is very simple, and I believe that players who have used Elgato products can quickly get started.

Open the Elgato official capture software, you can see the image to be captured on the main interface, and you can also know the current video source and recorded data (such as resolution, frame rate, remaining space on the hard disk, etc.) in the upper right corner. At the bottom of the software are the recording button and time, and in the lower right corner are the playback controls for screenshots, microphones, and sounds. Through them, we can decide the desired start time of the video by ourselves, without missing any wonderful picture.

Taking the acquisition of Windows as an example, we may not find the icon and interface. This is because the display settings generate two monitors. The setting attribute of the new monitor is preset to extend the monitor, so the screen cannot be found. Here We need to set it to: Duplicate these monitors” to see what’s going on on the PC.

As mentioned above, in the upper right corner of the Elgato software, you can see information such as resolution, frame rate, and the remaining space of the hard disk. We can also set the resolution and bit rate of the acquisition in the settings. It supports the acquisition of 4K30p, 1440p60, 1080p60, 1080p30, 1080i, 760p60, 576p, 480p

In addition to the output resolution and bit rate settings, Elgato 4K Capture Utility software also supports setting the contrast, saturation, etc. of the picture, and the audio input and output can also be set by yourself.

The captured images will also be automatically saved in the database, and the videos will also be classified by type, tag, etc., which is convenient for players to find and watch playback.

The following is the playback screen, you can see that the recorded video is very clear and smooth.

In addition to directly recording your gameplay, it also has a flashback recording function. In addition to directly recording your gameplay, it also has a flashback recording (Flashback) function, which is enabled by default in the software, so Flashback recording automatically runs in the background and records everything whether you hit record or not.

The advantage of the flashback recording function is that when a wonderful picture appears, drag the progress bar back to any position where you want to start recording, click record, wait for 1 second, and the picture will be recorded from that second to the present. Save it, it’s that simple!

In addition, if you need to capture pictures during live broadcast, it also supports software such as OBS. In the OBS video capture device, we can choose Elgato HD60 X, and we can see the captured picture in real time.

In the OBS output option, according to our own acquisition resolution and bit rate requirements, we can set the output quality by ourselves. If your device configuration is high and you need to capture high-quality video at the same time, you can choose to set the encoder in the stream to H.264, the output resolution to 4K, and the video quality to be lossless, so that the recorded video The resolution will be very high, and the frame rate will be very high. If the configuration is normal, you can set the video quality to high quality.

It’s worth mentioning that the Elgato HD60 X is also an excellent Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) loop-out, giving you smooth gameplay on compatible VRR monitors without lag, stuttering or stuttering. Screen tearing. For competitive gamers with high frame rate monitors, the HD60 X offers lightning-fast HFR loop-out technology, capable of delivering high-paced, fast-paced games at high frame rates at 1080p240 or 1440p120.

Then let’s take a look at the finished product recorded with the Elgato 4K Capture Utility software. It can be seen that the 1080p60 HDR has been successfully recorded and the playback is very smooth.

Summary of key features of Elgato HD60 X:

Video input and output interface: HDMI 2.0 USB interface: USB 3.0 Type-C loop out: 4K60, 1440p120, 1080p240, support VRR, HDR10 Mac, PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, etc. Dimensions: 112x72x18mm Body Weight: 91g

Conclusion:

In general, the capture efficiency of Elgato’s HD60 X is good. It supports capture of 4K30p, 1440p60, 1080p60, 1080p30, 1080i, 760p60, 576p, and 480p, which can also meet the needs of most users, and supports HDR and VRR at the same time. The actual experience is also very ideal, the recorded video is very clear, and the playback is very smooth. Therefore, for players who have this demand, you may wish to consider starting it!