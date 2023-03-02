At this year’s CES, Sony changed its previous practice of releasing new TVs at the same time. The 2023 BRAVIA XR L series will be released globally on March 1, and when it will finally go on sale depends on individual regions. Before introducing the new phone, let’s summarize the biggest difference between this year’s new phone and last year’s. The first is the loss of the flagship 8K TV Z9 series, the top model has become the QD-OLED 4K TV A95L, and last year’s popular 42-inch and 48-inch OLED TVs TV A90 series, there is no new machine succession this year.

This year, Sony’s BRAVIA XR L series TVs also inherit the characteristics of using Cognitive Processor XR in the past two years. This year, Sony has added the XR Clear Image function to all models using the XR processor, which will display the original image quality. To adjust the intensity of image adjustment, if the image quality is 1080p or worse, it will be raised to close to 4K level, but if the original source is a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc, the intervention of image adjustment will be reduced, and the original tendency of the video will be retained as much as possible .

Another change is to add the Eco Dashboard control interface to the main control menu. Users can decide the power consumption mode of the TV. The Eco Dashboard has a small tree in the background. The leaves will fall off and become bare. The manufacturer hopes to remind users to save energy in an interesting way. Of course, when using the eco-mode, the TV screen will be darker, and the contrast ratio has not reached the highest performance. It depends on the actual viewing content to decide whether to use the energy-saving mode.

join game mode

In the past two years, both LG and Samsung have vigorously developed the game mode of the TV, so that the game support ability of the TV is no different from that of the e-sports monitor, and the specifications are even higher. However, the game mode of Sony TV still only stays in the ability to support PS5. This year, Sony has finally worked hard in the game mode, supporting VRR, Motion Blur Reduction, and adding Black Equalizer to enhance the black level function with one click, and this time also added a Crosshair crosshair display in the game mode, which is convenient for setting in FPS shooting games and is easier to see Arrived front sight.

In line with the game, this year Sony TV also added a zoom-out function. When playing some games, users can freely zoom out the screen, so that they can concentrate more on the screen for a long time without making the eyes too tired. Another function is that you can finally use screen splitting, such as watching YouTube while playing games, to refer to strategies, or to broadcast live simultaneously, which is also a more convenient function.

However, the game function of Sony TV is still far from that of Korean TV. Firstly, HDMI 2.1 support still only provides two sets, one of which is also eARC back and forth, which limits the connection of multiple game devices. In addition, it is still unable to display the FPS and other data in the game, and players who love to pursue performance still have more to say.

A95L switches to second-generation QD-OLED panel

Sony’s XR TV series this year are mainly divided into QD-OLED TV A95L series, OLED TV A80L series, LCD TV X95L/X93L series using Mini LED backlight, and X90L series using full-array direct backlight LED backlight LCD TV. LCD TVs using X1 Processor include X85L, X80L, and X75L series. Among them, the entry-level X75L also adds HDMI 2.1 this time, supports ALLM and all Game Mode functions, and Dolby Atmos, which is also worth noting as an entry-level TV.

Let’s start with the flagship A95L series, which is Sony’s second TV to use a QD-OLED panel. Like the Samsung S95C, the A95L also uses Samsung’s second-generation QD-OLED panel. The peak brightness is twice as high as that of the first generation last year. In addition to improving the contrast of the screen, the most important thing is that it can be used in daylight without making the screen feel dark. Compared with the S95C, the A95L is the only QD-OLED TV on the market that supports Dolby Vision and 120Hz game mode, which has become the biggest selling point. Available in 55, 65 and 77 inches.

The more popular OLED TV A80L uses WRGB OLED panel, but it does not upgrade the latest MLA (Microlens Array) OLED panel like LG G3, so it is only the same model as LG C2 / C3, but Sony also emphasizes that A80L has more advantages than the previous generation A80K 10% brightness boost.

As for the Mini LED model X95L, according to Sony, the new model has 20% more backlight areas than the old model X95K, further reducing the mutual influence between the backlight areas, but the X95L only has an 85-inch model (it is rumored that it will not be introduced in Hong Kong). If you choose the thinner 65-inch, 77-inch model, or the cheaper 85-inch model, there is X93L, but its Mini LED backlight area distribution is similar to last year’s X95K, only the overall function is different.

The mid-range X90L will enhance screen brightness this year, which is 30% higher than X90K. The whole series uses direct back-illuminated LED partition backlight, and the size selection is the most, ranging from 55″ to a maximum of 98″.

As for the X85L, X80L and X75L using the old version of X1 Processor, there are some from 43″, so friends who want to play fine picture and high quality can only continue to choose the previous A90K model this year.