Adobe announced its cooperation with Twitter and The New York Times in 2019, through the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), to make it easier for users to identify whether photos and other video content are fake, thereby reducing the impact of digital fake news content, and later To further expand external cooperation, this time, during MAX 2022, it announced that it will cooperate with Nikon and Leica, and will directly build a label recognition system into its camera products, so that the images captured by digital cameras have the identity and credibility of the photographer.

The cooperation with Nikon and Leica also means that Adobe will further expand the content authenticity program to physical camera products, so that the captured image has a digital certificate at the moment of output, and can use this certificate to identify whether the image has been edited and whether the content has fake situation.

This cooperation will start with Nikon’s Z9 and Leica’s M11 camera to join the tag recognition system. In the future, it is also planned to cooperate with more camera products. It is expected that more camera products will be added to this system design from next year, allowing all cameras to be designed. The digital proof that the captured image can have anti-counterfeiting effect.

In the C2PA label identification system proposed by the Content Authenticity Project, information such as camera model, manufacturer, and image shooting time will be recorded, and the content of the anti-counterfeiting label will be added for identification. In addition, Adobe explained that this tag recognition system will trace the name of the photographer and the location where the photo was taken. When the photo is edited, the photo editing record will be automatically written into the tag. With these metadata content, It will help to determine whether the photo has been post-processed or edited.

Adobe has added a Content Credentials feature to Photoshop, which shows the identity of the creator and editing history to ensure ownership of the work.

This content certificate will be connected to the NFT market, and Adobe has also launched a paid subscription model with the Behance platform, allowing creators to profit from their works, indicating that the NFT market layout will become the focus of Adobe’s future development.