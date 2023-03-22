In addition to the Prime series, ASUS white motherboards are most familiar to players with the suffix A in the ROG Strix series. Since Intel does not fully require new motherboards to be equipped with DDR5 memory, it supports DDR4 memory. The ROG Strix B760-A Gaming WIFI D4 motherboard provides 3 PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots, 2.5Gb wired network and Wi-Fi 6E wireless network, for those with limited budget or want to upgrade the old platform For gamers, it is a motherboard with a good price/performance ratio.

Specification:

Size: ATX

Processor: 12th/13th Generation Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3, Intel Pentium, Intel Celeron

Pin: Intel LGA1700

Chipset: Intel B760

Memory: Dual Channel DDR4 5333+ MHz(OC), up to 128 GB

Expansion slot (CPU): 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 Slot (x16 mode)

Expansion slot (PCH): 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 Slot (x4 mode or x2/x1/x1 mode), 2 x PCIe 3.0 x1 Slot

M.2 Key M(CPU)：1 x M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4(M.2_1)

M.2 Key M(PCH)：1 x M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4(M.2_2/M.2_3)

Storage (SATA): 4 x SATA 6Gb/s ports

Ethernet: Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet

M.2 Key E：Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211、Bluetooth v5.3

Audio: Realtek CODEC ALC4080

USB 埠(後 I/O)：1 x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C、1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A、1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C、2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A、4 x USB 2.0 Type-A

USB port (on board): 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-E, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 19-Pin, 1 x USB 2.0 9-Pin

Silver armor, dot matrix game style painting

The ROG Strix B760-A Gaming WIFI D4 motherboard I got started this time, as a member of the ROG Strix series, does not look at the ITX B760-I, with Z760-F on the top and Z760-G on the bottom, and the ROG Strix B760- A can give a good balance between performance, expansion and price.

In the power supply part, 12+1 power levels are configured. In the case of a Non-K non-overclocking processor, it can have sufficient power to meet the power supply required by the processor. With DDR4 memory, it can support up to Overclocking above 5000 MB/s has great flexibility in installation.

However, because the B760 chipset provides fewer PCIe 4.0 channels, the ROG Strix B760-A provides two PCIe 4.0 x4 M slots for the direct connection to the processor in addition to the PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot for the channel allocation. .2 slots, and the PCIe slot part is except for the first PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, the rest are PCIe 3.0 slots (x4/x1/x1), if players need PCIe 4.0 slots but do not With 3 M.2 slots, one less M.2 slot can be considered, but there are B760-G with 3 PCIe 4.0 slots.



→ ROG Strix B760-A Gaming WIFI D4 motherboard package front.



→ There are product specifications and features on the back of the package.



→ List of motherboards, accessories, and contents.

The appearance of ROG Strix B760-A is the white armor, but this series has not been replaced with a white PCB, which is a bit of a pity. Except for the rear I/O cover, which is made of plastic, the armor is all metal. The heat sink is embellished with a dot matrix pattern, and the luminous part is only the ROG Logo on the rear I/O cover. I think the heat sink of the chipset below is blocked by the graphics card anyway, so the lighting effect here is dispensable.



→A list of the front appearance of the motherboard.



→A list of the appearance of the back of the motherboard.



→The armor in the upper half of the power supply area adopts a separate design, and there is no heat pipe connection in the middle.



→The logo on the rear I/O cover is ARGB lighting effect, which can be controlled through the Armory Crate software.



→A list of lower half armor and painting.

12+1 phase power supply

ROG Strix B760-A has LGA 1700 pins and supports Intel 12th/13th generation Core processors. Although this motherboard can also achieve small overclocking by adjusting the base clock speed (BCLK), it is not recommended for players to use K series of overclocking processors, and in terms of radiator mounting positions, this generation of ROG and ROG Strix series also provide 1700 and 1200/115X radiator mounting positions. Players who upgrade the old platform can decide whether to replace the new radiator. , Of course, if you are assembling a new machine, it is still recommended to match.



→ LGA 1700 processor socket.



→ Around the slot, you can see the compound heat sink installation opening.

The power supply part is configured with 12+1 power levels. In terms of materials, ASP2100R digital PWM control chip is used, with 50A AOS Mosfet. As a B760 mainstream motherboard, it is quite satisfactory.



→ 12+1 phase power supply overview.



→ 4-Pin + 8-Pin power supply plug.



→ ASP2100R digital PWM control chip.



→ AOS 50A Mosfet。



→ B760 chip.

The memory part is provided with 4 Q-DIMM DDR4 slots with unilateral buckles. When installing, just open the unilateral buckle to remove the memory. It should be noted that the 4 slots here are not color-coded for priority insertion. Slots, players who don’t know which slot to insert first, in addition to reading the manual, there are also marks under the slots for reference during installation.



→ There are 4 Q-DIMM DDR4 slots, there are priority installation marks below the slots (on the left side of the picture).



→ Q-DIMM quick-release design with one-sided buckle.

3 M.2 slots, Q-Release PCIe 5.0 slot

There are two M.2 heat sinks on the lower part of the motherboard. There is a PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot directly connected to the CPU under the upper heat sink, and there are two M.2 slots under the longer heat sink. There are PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots provided by a PCH, and the storage part also provides 4 SATA slots in the lower left corner of the motherboard.



→A list of the lower half of the motherboard.



→ 3 PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots.



→ 4 SATA 6Gb/s slots.

In the expansion slot part, there are 2 PCIe x16 slots and 2 PCIe x1 slots. Since the PCIe 4.0 channels of the B760 chipset are limited, the first PCIe x16 slot here is the PCIe 5.0 x16 slot provided by the processor. Slot, this slot is not only reinforced by metal armor, but also has a new version of the Q-Releace buckle system, which provides better convenience in disassembling and installing the graphics card.

The second PCIe x16 slot is the PCIe 3.0 x4 slot provided by PCH, and the other two are also PCIe 3.0 x1 slots provided by PCH. It should be noted that these two slots share channels with the PCIe 3.0 x4 slot. Therefore, when the PCIe 3.0 x1 slot is used, the PCIe 3.0 x4 slot only provides PCIe 3.0 x2 channels.



→ Overview of PCIe slots.



→ Q-Release PCIe 5.0 slot.

2.5 GbE wired and Wifi 6E wireless

In the rear I/O part, it can be seen that the network part is provided with 2.5 GbE wired mesh and Wifi 6E wireless terminal. The wired network part adopts Intel I226-V 2.5Gb Ethernet chip, while the wireless network part uses It is an Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 wireless network card and supports Bluetooth v5.3. The accessories also provide multi-angle adjustable magnetic Wi-Fi antennas.



→ After I/O review.



→ Intel I226-V 2.5Gb Ethernet chip.



→ Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211NGW wireless network card.



→ Wi-Fi skyline.

USB Ports: 11 Type-A, 3 Type-C

In the USB expansion part, the rear I/O provides 2 Type-C and 7 Type-A, Type-C provides 1 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 20Gbps port and 1 USB 3.2 Gen1 port, and Type-A provides It provides 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps port, 2 USB 3.2 Gen1 ports and 4 USB 2.0 ports.



→ List of rear I/O USB ports.

The onboard part provides 1 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-E, which can provide 1 USB Type-C slot, and 1 USB 3.2 Gen1 19-Pin and 1 USB 2.0 9-Pin can provide 4 Type- A slot, because only one USB 2.0 9-Pin is provided, players should pay attention to whether the water cooling radiator, RGB controller and other devices need more than one USB 9-Pin when installing the machine, and if so, they need to be transferred.



→USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-E slot (top) and USB 3.2 Gen1 19-Pin (bottom) on the side of the motherboard.



→USB 2.0 9-Pin slot under the motherboard.

BIOS PLEASE

The BIOS of the ROG Strix B760-A motherboard is an interface familiar to gamers. The first time you enter the Bios, you will be in the easy mode. You can quickly view hardware information and open the memory XMP file. There is a ReSize BAR setting on the top, which is disabled by default. The status needs to be turned on manually, and there are shortcut keys for fan monitoring and QFan control at the bottom. If players want to adjust the fan mode, they can also quickly turn on the QFan mode through the F6 button.



→Easy mode page.

Press F7 to open the advanced mode of the BIOS. The home page of the advanced mode has more detailed BIOS and hardware information, and the upper half of the Ai Tweaker page can adjust the processor and memory settings. Although the processor part cannot adjust the base frequency, However, the frequency multiplier can still be adjusted, but the function here is not to provide overclocking, but to allow players to adjust the frequency reduction below the upper limit of the processor clock speed according to the needs of the user. In addition, the lower half of the Ai Tweaker page has voltage. set up.



→Advanced mode homepage.



→ On the upper part of the Ai Tweaker page, processor multiplier adjustment and memory settings.



→ The lower half of the Ai Tweaker page, voltage setting.

There are more motherboard function settings in the Advanced page, but in fact, the functions that most players will need to set have also been placed in the shortcut key area at the top, such as QFan settings, AURA light calibration settings, and ReSize BAR switch. TPM settings can be found in the Trusted Computing sub-tab of the Advanced page.



→ Advanced page.



→ Trusted Computing sub-tab.

The Monitor page provides monitoring of various data, such as temperature, fan speed, and voltage. Although detailed parameters can be seen on the page, there is a simplified version of the monitoring column on the right side of the Advanced page. There is also a fan monitoring column on the EZ Mode page, allowing players to get the information they want on the top page.



→ Monitor page.



→ Temperature Monitor sub-tab.



→ Fan Speed ​​Monitor sub-tab.



→ Voltage Monitor sub-tab.



→ QFan Control page.

Armory Crate Software

Armory Crate software is shared software for ASUS motherboards and various peripherals. For motherboards, in addition to monitoring information, adjusting lighting effects, adjusting fan settings, etc., it can also update drivers for the motherboard, allowing players to install when installing It is more convenient to complete the driver installation with one click instead of going to the official website to download one by one.



→ Control Panel page.



→Tools page.



→ Motherboard ARGB mode setting.



→ 12v RGB pin alignment calibration.



→Two-way AI noise reduction, the noise reduction function can be used for both audio input and output.



→Disk information page.

Basic Performance Test

ROG Strix B760-A Gaming WIFI D4 is tested with 8 P-core / 8 E-core Intel Core i7-13700 and CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR4 3200MHz 16GBx2 memory, the processor in the test is in Auto mode, and the single-core test uses Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 can reach up to 5.2 GHz for single core, and up to 5.1 GHz for all-core P-Core under multi-core test.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700

Motherboard: ROG Strix B760-A Gaming WIFI D4

Radiator: Phanteks Glacier One 360 ​​MP

Memory: CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR4 3200MHz 16GBx2

Graphics card: ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity OC White Edition

System disk: T-FORCE CARDEA IOPS

Power supply: FSP Hydro PTM PRO 1200W

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro

First of all, through CPU-Z, we can see that the processor used in this test is Intel Core i7-13700, the chipset code of the motherboard is Raptor Lake’s B760, and the memory clock frequency of the test is 3200 MHz dual-channel with a total of 32GB. In the CPU-Z Bench test, the CPU scored 826.7 points for single-threading and 12118.1 points for multi-threading.



→ CPU-Z。

Cinebench mainly tests the image rendering of the CPU. Cinebench R20 has complex scenes and added ray tracing calculations. The single-core calculation of Intel Core i7-13700 is 451 pts, and the multi-core calculation is 11246 pts. The new version of Cinebench R23, Intel Core i7-13700 single-core computing is 1967 pts, multi-core computing is 29500 pts.



→ Cinebench R20。



→ Cinebench R23。

The CPU Profile test in 3DMark can directly test the performance of the processor. The test is divided into 6 items in total, testing 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 and full-thread respectively. The Intel Core i7-13700 single-thread score is 1,094 points, fully running The mood score is 12,226 points.



→ 3DMark CPU Profile test.

V-Ray 5 Benchmark provides 3 different test scenarios. The V-Ray project is only tested for processor rendering performance. In the test, Intel Core i7-13700 scored 20,338 points.



→ V-Ray 5 Benchmark。

The memory part passed the AIDA64 cache and memory test, this time using CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR4 memory, 2 16GB @ 3200MHz/CL16, the memory read speed is 49,215 MB/s, the write speed is 46,761 MB/s, The copy speed was 50,753 MB/s with a latency of 68.2 ns.



→ AIDA64 cache and memory test.

Daily use, game simulation test

CrossMark is a multi-faceted testing software. In the test, the scores are based on scenes that are closer to daily use, making it easier for players to compare between different platforms. Under the test, they scored 2058 points for productivity, 2432 points for creativity, and 2432 points for reaction. Score 2041 points out of a total of 2208 points.



→ CrossMark。

PCMark 10 mainly simulates daily use conditions for testing, and tests are conducted in 3 major directions, including Essentials basic computer test, Productivity productivity test and Digital Content Creation image content creation test. In the PCMark 10 test, it scored 11,675 points in the Essentials test, 10,725 points in the Productivity test, and 16,082 points in the Digital Content Creation test.



→ PCMark 10。

In the 3DMark game performance simulation test, in the Fire Strike DX11 game simulation test, the physics test scored 43,827 points, and in the Time Spy DX12 game simulation test, the CPU score was 16,490 points.



→ 3DMark Fire Strike。



→ 3DMark Time Spy。

Summarize

The ROG Strix B760-A Gaming WIFI D4 motherboard I got started this time, as a mainstream B-series motherboard, is equipped with DDR4 memory support, and there is no excessive stacking, so it has a good price/performance ratio.

It is worth mentioning that there is a 20Gbps Type-C before and after the expansion part, and the network is also available with 2.5 GbE Ethernet and Wifi 6E wireless network, which can meet the needs of most players.

Of course, the ROG Strix B760-A motherboard is a rare white color motherboard at this price. If gamers want to build an all-white console and don’t need the high-end Z790 motherboard, the 6590 yuan ROG Strix B760-A Gaming WIFI D4 A motherboard would be a good choice.