According to Josh Newman, Intel Vice President and General Manager of Acting Mobile Client Platforms, new processor brands will be used from 2023, focusing on the use of “Intel Core”, “Intel Evo” and “Intel vPro” brands, but will no longer be used. Continue to use the “Intel Pentium” and “Intel Celeron” brands.

Intel first started to use the “Intel Pentium” brand in 1992. At that time, it was the main processor brand and established Intel’s early development position in x86 architecture processors. Later, it launched the “Intel Celeron” brand in 1998 as the “Intel Pentium” brand. The entry brand positioning below.

After the announcement of the “Intel Core” brand in 2006, the “Intel Pentium” and “Intel Celeron” brands have shifted to entry-level processor product positioning, mainly for low-priced models or educational models.

However, judging from the current announcements, Intel will focus on the “Intel Core”, “Intel Evo” and “Intel vPro” brands in the future, and the “Intel Pentium” and “Intel Celeron” brands will no longer be used for entry-level processor products in the future. , will be replaced by “Intel Processor”.

As for canceling the use of the “Intel Pentium” and “Intel Celeron” brands and replacing them with the “Intel Processor” brand name, Intel emphasized that it is to provide a simpler way of identification, and through “Intel Core”, “Intel Evo” and “Intel” The vPro” brand focuses on a higher-end, full-featured processor experience.

