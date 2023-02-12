Remedy recently reported its full financial results for 2022, giving us not only a glimpse of the past year, but also some insight into the company’s future.

Remedy CEO Tero Virtala revealed some interesting details about Alan Wake 2. “Alan Wake 2 is in full production in,” he said. “The game will soon have all the content and be playable from start to finish. Then, we will continue to refine the experience. Alan Wake is a unique brand that is of great value to the company today. Alan Wake Remastered has yet to generate royalties. However, we expect sales to increase with the release of Alan Wake 2 looming and fans and new gamers looking to experience the original story on a new generation of consoles.

In addition to Alan Wake 2, Remedy is also eyeing other projects. For example, there are multiple Control spinoffs in the works, as well as full sequels to hit games. Along with the sequel, the two spinoffs are still in concept development, but Remedy plans to release a new game every year starting in 2023, so we’ll have a lot to look forward to from the developer soon.