All you hear is good sound: Jabra Elite 5 Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones-Hong Kong Sina

1. About Jabra

Nowadays, Bluetooth headsets all over the street have long been an essential tool for many people to listen to music and make daily calls. With the rapid development of true wireless Bluetooth headsets, countless brands have emerged in China, and there are some very good brands among them. But when it comes to the earliest Bluetooth headset in the world, I have to mention Jabra, a brand from Denmark, because Jabra released the world‘s first Bluetooth headset.

Jabra is a communication technology company founded in Denmark in 1869. It has a history of more than 150 years in the field of acoustics, especially in the field of human ear science. It has very large data and experience. The original use of hearing aid modeling technology makes Jabra Lang never follows the popular technology in the market, especially Jabra enjoys a good reputation in the field of earphone consumption.

2. Jabra Dual Feed Noise Canceling Headphones: Jabra Elite 5

Jabra Elite 5 is a new generation of true wireless noise-cancelling headphones released by Jabra for the first time at the 2022 IFA exhibition. It follows the drop-shaped design style of Elite 4 Active, equipped with a Qualcomm QCC3050 chip, built-in 6 microphones, and supports mixing Active noise reduction technology, IP55 dustproof and waterproof.

1. Simple packaging, wonderful inside

Elite 5 has a very simple design on the outer packaging, a simple carton packaging with a front product rendering and product model, no fancy printing at all, and only a product logo on the front.

The back is the basic information of the product. Since it is a foreign brand, the factors of the packaging box are all in English, but for Bluetooth headsets, it is OK to look at a few key parameters.

The design of the two-layer packaging box is adopted, and the inner box is sealed with self-adhesive. When I tear off the tape, I am still looking forward to it. After all, this is my first Jabra earphone, and I am still full of expectations.

The clamshell box design is adopted, and the internal packaging is divided into upper and lower areas. The top is the earphone box and the main unit, and the bottom is the accessories area, with charging cables and two replacement earplugs of different sizes.

A charging cable with a type-c interface is provided, and the length is just right, and it is very convenient to carry around. The two earmuffs can be used to replace the ear cavities of different users.

2. Water drop design, more comfortable to wear

The appearance design of Elite 5 draws on the R&D experience of ReSound (brother company) in the field of hearing aids. It can be worn firmly by twisting, and it also has a certain degree of comfort in long-term wearing, and has a very good performance in terms of fit.

In order to prevent long-term wear from putting pressure on the ear canal, the Elite 5 adopts a new ear canal pressure relief design, which effectively releases the vibration energy in the ear and avoids ear plugging and stuffiness caused by long-term use.

3. Double feed noise reduction, 1+1>2

Elite 5 adopts front and rear double-feed microphone design, built-in 4 feed-forward microphones and 2 feed-back microphones, combined with Jabra’s new noise reduction algorithm, can effectively eliminate internal and external noise, giving users the experience of “1+1>2” Noise reduction effect.

Jabra’s APP provides a total of 11 levels of noise control options: 5 levels of transparent listening mode, 5 levels of active noise reduction and normal mode. Users can choose the noise reduction mode that suits their scene needs on the APP side according to their own needs.

Here I have to talk about the double-feed noise reduction technology. Due to the use of feed-forward and feed-back dual-microphone technology, the feed-forward microphone captures various noises outside the ear and generates reverse sound waves to eliminate external noise. The feed-back microphone detects the noise reduction effect of the feed-forward microphone by capturing the noise in the body, and finally realizes the effective elimination of the residual noise inside and outside the body.

4. Wide-area dynamic unit, lossless audio decoding

Elite 5 has a built-in 20hz-20Khz ultra-wideband analysis, 6mm wide-sound range dynamic sound unit, equipped with Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth 5.2 chip, supports aptX audio decoding technology, and has become one of the few wireless Bluetooth headsets with outstanding sound quality. Output the sound quality of your front end to the ears in a more delicate and full state.

I personally think that supporting Qualcomm aptX lossless decoding technology can maximize the restoration of music details. After all, the signal will continue to weaken during multiple analysis and transmission of data, and aptX lossless decoding technology is one of the best technologies to preserve music details.

QCC3050 Bluetooth chip supports Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Snapdragon smooth audio technology platform, including aptX Audio, aptX Voice, aptX Adaptive audio technology, Qualcomm cVc echo cancellation and noise suppression (ECNS) technology, and also supports adaptive active noise reduction (ANC) technology, This greatly optimizes the overall sound output of the headphones.

5. Long battery life, more comfortable to use

In terms of battery life performance, the battery life of a single earphone is 9 hours, and the battery life of the whole machine is 36 hours. It also supports fast charging. The Type-C interface used in the charging box supports most chargers on the market, and there is no need to equip a separate charger.

Elite 5 is compatible with various devices such as computers, mobile phones and tablets, supports pairing of up to 8 devices, and supports simultaneous connection and seamless switching of multiple devices on multiple platforms, which is very convenient for users.

6. APP exclusive function, headset information at a glance

Users can download the exclusive app for Jabra earphones: Sound+, which can manage and customize the related settings of the earphones, and also supports Find My Jabra memory positioning and anti-loss function.

The function of the client is still very good. Some high-end functions can be continuously explored. Of course, the most important thing is that you can set personalized sound effects and update the headset firmware.

3. Experience

In terms of noise reduction, Jabra’s Elite 5 far exceeded my expectations. I currently have EarPods Pro second-generation noise-cancelling headphones and Sennheiser Big Mantou 3 noise-cancelling headphones, so the effect on noise-canceling headphones is still the same. It can be felt intuitively, but the noise reduction of Elite 5 is very thorough, and it makes you feel that the front and rear double-feed noise reduction technology is really natural and comfortable, giving you the kind of natural noise isolation. For example, listening to music or making a phone call in a noisy environment like a shopping mall is really a very natural and comfortable experience.

In terms of sound quality, the overall performance is still quite good. After all, it is an old-fashioned acoustics manufacturer. In terms of my favorite rock music, the details between the instruments have been restored very well. The human voice is also transparent and clean, and the low-frequency performance is also excellent. Gives you that feeling of sticking together. The performance of the larger dynamic unit is remarkable. As an in-ear Bluetooth headset, the performance has exceeded my expectations. I believe that it will have a better experience after using it for a period of time.

It is also very comfortable to wear, it fits naturally in the ear, and there is no sense of pressure or discomfort at all. It is good for long-term wear or commuting in the morning and evening. In terms of color, I chose titanium black, but the beige gold is also very good-looking. In terms of appearance, the black is even better. Be more calm. The logo on the outside is also very low-key, which is also my favorite design style.

In the recent hot 618 promotion, Jabra Elite 5 has a preferential price of 999 yuan, which is much cheaper than the usual 1200 yuan. In addition to the performance of all aspects, considering the price of 1,000 yuan, I think he will definitely let you have something It’s worth the money, buy it if you like it.