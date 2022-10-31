Home Technology AMD Radeon RX 7900 graphics card photos exposed, confirms two 8-pin power connectors | XFastest News
The photos were posted by @9550pro, who claimed they were from a closed QQ chat group.

The card is clearly a prototype with a red PCB design and voltage contacts in places. It’s clear, though, that this design corresponds to what AMD exposed in late August via three red stripes on the heatsink. The card is longer than the Radeon 6900 design, but has the same power connector configuration as the RDNA2 GPU, a dual 8-pin connector design. The heatsink doesn’t appear to have room for an extra power connector, so it could be a Radeon 7900 XT or a flagship 7900 XTX that might share the same triple-fan design.

This prototype is not a final product, what is clearly missing is the backplate that is found on all high-end RDNA2 reference products. Also don’t worry about the red PCB, it will definitely turn black.

AMD is now slated to announce its Radeon 7900 series this Thursday, which is rumored to launch in early December. At least two graphics cards are on the way, including the 7900XT and 7900XTX with Navi 31 GPUs, RDNA3 architecture and an innovative chiplet design.

