Apple AirPods Pro 2 will unlock three new features!Autumn launch of adaptive audio- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

Apple AirPods Pro 2 will unlock three new features. (Picture/official website)

Apple announced at WWDC 2023 that the software update of the second-generation AirPods Pro will unlock three new features, which are expected to be launched in the fall.

The three new features include “Adaptive Audio”, “Personalized Volume” and “Conversation Awareness”. New enhancements have also been added to the entire series, making calls and the Auto-Switch feature smoother.

The new listening mode of “Adaptive Audio” can dynamically combine active noise reduction and transparency mode according to the environmental conditions of the user, providing a better noise reduction experience. “Personalized volume” uses machine learning to understand environmental conditions and listening preferences at any time, so as to automatically fine-tune the media consumption experience. Also, when wearing the second-generation AirPods Pro, as long as the user starts to speak, the “conversation awareness” function will reduce the volume in the earphones and enhance the sound in front of the user, while reducing background noise.

In addition, wearing AirPods to move between Apple’s other devices will also be easier due to the updated “auto-switching” function. On the 1st and 2nd generation AirPods Pro, 3rd generation AirPods, and AirPods Pro Max, the new “mute or unmute” function enhances the convenience of answering calls. Users can press the earphone handle or the digital knob on the AirPods Max to quickly mute or unmute themselves.

