Apple iOS/iPadOS: IT vulnerability with high risk! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

There is a current IT security warning for Apple iOS/iPadOS. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Apple iOS/iPadOS on May 19th, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The iPhoneOS operating system and the products Apple iOS and Apple iPadOS are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Apple Security Advisory (Status: 05/18/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Apple iOS/iPadOS – risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

Apple iOS/iPadOS Bug: Description of the attack

The Apple iOS (formerly iPhone OS) is the operating system for the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch smartphone developed by Apple. The Apple iPadOS is the operating system for the iPad developed by Apple.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Apple iOS and Apple iPadOS to gain administrative privileges, execute arbitrary code, escalate privileges, disclose information, manipulate files, cause a denial of service, or bypass security protections.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-32423, CVE-2023-32422, CVE-2023-32420, CVE-2023-32419, CVE-2023-32415, CVE-2023-32413, CVE-2023-32412, CVE-2023-32411, CVE-2023-32410, CVE-2023-32409, CVE-2023-32408, CVE-2023-32407, CVE-2023-32404, CVE-2023-32403, CVE-2023-32402, CVE-2023-32400, CVE-2023-32399, CVE-2023-32398, CVE-2023-32397, CVE-2023-32394, CVE-2023-32392, CVE-2023-32391, CVE-2023-32390, CVE-2023-32389, CVE-2023-32388, CVE-2023-32385, CVE-2023-32384, CVE-2023-32376, CVE-2023-32373, CVE-2023-32372, CVE-2023-32371, CVE-2023-32368, CVE-2023-32367, CVE-2023-32365, CVE-2023-32357, CVE-2023-32354, CVE-2023-32352, CVE-2023-28204, CVE-2023-28202, CVE-2023-28191, CVE-2023-28181, CVE-2023-27940, CVE-2023-27930 und CVE-2023-23532 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

iPhoneOS

Products

Apple iOS < 16.5 (cpe:/o:apple:iphone_os)

Apple iPadOS < 16.5 (cpe:/o:apple:ipados)

Apple iPadOS < 15.7.6 (cpe:/o:apple:ipados)

Apple iOS < 15.7.6 (cpe:/o:apple:iphone_os)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Apple Security Advisory vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://support.apple.com/HT213757

Apple Security Advisory vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://support.apple.com/HT213765

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Apple iOS/iPadOS. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/19/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

