The BMAX MaxPad I10 makes a solid impression at first glance. If you are looking for a media tablet and can do without a tremendous performance, you will get a well-rounded overall package for your money.

For most users, a tablet is probably only there to show the content that is otherwise viewed on the cell phone on a larger display. The BMAX MaxPad I10 fulfills exactly these properties and already for a price 98,22€ on Geekbuying.com.

Technical data at a glance

Name BMAX MaxPad I10 BMAX MaxPad I10 Pro CPU UNISOC T610 Octa-Core 1,8GHz UNISOC T310 Quad-Core 1,8GHz GPU Mail G52-3EE IMG 8300 Display 10,1″ IPS, 60Hz 10,1″ IPS, 60Hz resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixel 1920 x 1200 Pixel RAM 4 GB 4 GB Storage 64 GB 64 GB battery pack 6000 mAh 6000 mAh Connection Bluetooth 5.0, dual band WiFi, LTE (incl. Band 7 and 20) Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band WiFi, 4G LTE (incl. Band 7 and 20) System Android 10 Android 11

A media tablet for everyone?

The look of the BMAX MaxPad I10 is the normal look that one is used to from tablets. In which 245mm x 164mm x 8.8mm large housing plugs in 10.1 large IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 Pixel. You can also find one on the case USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a dual SIM / MicroSD slot. The heart is a UNISOC T610 Octa Core with 1.8 GHz and a Mali G52-3EE graphics chip. This SOC calculates into something 168,000 Antutu Points. Accordingly, the tablet falls more into the entry-level range.

The MaxTab I10 Pro model relies on the UniSOC Tiger T310 with 4 The core which also with maximum 1,8 GHz work tact. In terms of performance, you should also be around here 142,000 Antutu points come. With the name Pro, the manufacturer suggests that you are getting an improved device, but this does not reflect this.

To make the system complete, the tablet is still 4 GB RAM and 64GB storage installed. The main camera has 5 MP and the front camera only has a 2 MP resolution. For the power supply is a 6000 mAh battery responsible. As operating system comes Android 10 (Android 11 on the Pro model) is used.

To connect to the outside world, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band WiFi and LTE including 4G reception are available. The LTE bands 7 and 20, which are important for Germany, are also included in the package. In addition to the tablet, the scope of delivery only includes a power supply unit and an adapter for the socket.

Otherwise, the two models do not differ from each other.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

The BMAX MaxPad I10/ Pro does not offer any big surprises in terms of hardware and, for example, ranks alongside the Alldocube iPlay 40 and the Teclast M40. You shouldn’t expect too much from the cameras either. However, they should be sufficient for the essentials. If you are looking for a media tablet without making too many demands on it, you will find a viable alternative here.

Features