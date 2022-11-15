The third-generation Apple TV 4K, which was launched earlier, not only advertised its picture quality and sound quality, but also mentioned that the A15 Bionic processor provides extremely fast performance, which can cope with a large number of games and become an audio-visual entertainment center at home. When the outside world thought that the Apple TV 4K had the same processor as the iPhone 14, a website disproved this claim.

Low-end version of A15 Bionic

The website FlatpanelsHD earlier conducted an in-depth test of the third-generation Apple TV 4K and found that it uses an A15 Bionic processor with only five cores, rather than six like the iPhone 14. In addition, FlatpanelsHD suspects in the article that the low-end version of the A15 Bionic only has a quad-core GPU, unlike the version used in the iPhone 14, which has a five-core GPU, but this claim has not been confirmed.

Performance close to PS4, Xbox One

Although the A15 Bionic used is a low-end version, the performance of the third-generation Apple TV 4K is already about 40% faster than the second-generation with the A12 Bionic. FlatpanelsHD compared the new Apple TV 4K with a number of game consoles. The multi-core benchmarks can’t surpass the PS5, but they are better than the previous generation Xbox One, and the graphics processing power has reached the level of the Xbox One and PS4. Apple mentioned at the press conference that the GPU performance of the new Apple TV 4K has increased by 30%, but FlatpanelsHD emphasized that there are not many games that can play the A15 Bionic, and the Apple TV 4K is still unable to match the home game console.

Source: macrumors