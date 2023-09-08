Back to School TCL con tante promo su smartphone, tablet e router • Techzilla

It’s time to go back to school/work and to sweeten the return TCL will take care of it with a series of promotions dedicated specifically to Back To School.

Whether it’s parents looking for reliable devices for their teenagers, buyers who are new to the world of smartphones, or budget-conscious people looking for good value for money, smartphones TCL Series 40i tablet TCL NXTPAPER 11, TCL TAB 11 e i router TCL LINKZONE e LINKHUB they offer a perfect blend of convenience, connectivity and life-enhancing features.

TCLSerie 40

TCL Series 40 smartphones are designed to accompany users during a stimulating school and work period, which requires maximum potential and battery life.

TCL 40 Series devices are ideal companions for an active and productive lifestyle, thanks to robust batteries that last over two days on a single charge.

TCL 40R 5G, TCL 408, TCL 406 and TCL 405 are powered by a 5000mAh battery, which ensures the management of various work activities, academic needs and productivity. TCL 40 SE, on the other hand, has a slightly larger battery, 5010mAh, which allows you to maximize every moment of study, work and professional activity, for even longer.

These devices are also equipped with intelligent power management. In fact, thanks to smart energy saving modes and efficient processors, energy use is optimized, which means more time available for your activities.

The TCL 40 Series takes users on a unique journey, both at work and at school, with its extraordinary NXTVISION displays, which make every moment unforgettable. Each device is designed to enhance images, offering stunning detail and optimized contrast.

In addition to providing a rich visual experience, the TCL 40 series gives priority to eye comfort thanks to the various viewing modes, in order to avoid eye strain.

TCL 40R 5G vanta un display HD+ NXTVISION 90Hz da 6,6″, making it perfect for educational videos, business presentations and video conferencing.

For those who want an even wider view, the TCL 40 SE features a mega display HD+ NXTVISION 90Hz da 6,75″. This way you can work comfortably on your work projects and academic assignments, on a super sharp screen, with bright and vivid colours.

The models TCL 408, TCL 406 e TCL 405 they are instead equipped with a 6.6″ HD+ NXTVISION display, which offers real-time image improvement, with extraordinary clarity. Whether it’s an educational webinar or a business video call, these smartphones ensure total immersion in every content, to offer a breathtaking viewing experience.

TCL Tablet

TCL NXTPAPER 11

The award-winning TCL NXTPAPER 11 features a color display that enables a paper-like reading and writing experience, without compromising on color, brightness or clarity. Featuring a second-generation display with TCL NXTPAPER 2.0 technology, TCL NXTPAPER 11 offers exceptional eye protection and a better viewing experience, allowing you to enjoy clear and comfortable viewing in any environment, from a busy office to a quiet lounge study. Thanks to the sunlight display mode and the anti-glare layer of the screen, TCL NXTPAPER 11 is also perfect for outdoor use.

Celebrating the convergence of innovation and quality, TCL NXTPAPER 11 has been honored with prestigious awards, including the iF Design Award, demonstrating its status as a pioneer in tablet technology.

TCL TAB 11, perfect for those who appreciate efficiency in the comfort of their home or office, brings an unforgettable multimedia experience to the workspace. It combines impressive visuals and audio, including a clear 11-inch 2K display and four speakers with Sound Booster.

TCL NXTPAPER 11 and TCL TAB 11 offer greater comfort thanks to their lightweight structure and ultra-thin aluminum body. In particular, they feature a unique rear camera design that ensures optimal antenna reception, perfectly combining style and functionality.

TCL LINKHUB HH132 Home Station

The TCL LINKHUB HH132 LTE CAT12/13 Home Station guarantees an Internet connection speed of up to 600 Mbps in download and 150 Mbps in upload. It offers high-performance Wi-Fi 6 technology, allowing for up to 64 simultaneous connections, perfect for smart homes or small businesses. From 8K video streaming to smooth online gaming to remote working efficiency, this device is the key to a simple, hassle-free return to school and the office.

TCL LINKZONE MW63

For those looking for reliable 4G Wi-Fi for everyday use, TCL LINKZONE MW63 is the ideal solution. This CAT6 mobile Wi-Fi solution offers download speeds of up to 300 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps, creating an “office feel” wherever you are. With an elegant white or black design, TCL LINKZONE MW63 is equipped with a 2150mAh lithium-ion battery, which offers up to 8 hours of work and up to 300 hours of standby. Lightweight and small in size, it supports Wi-Fi connections for up to 32 devices.

TCL 40R 5G: TCL 40R 5G: available starting from €239.90 on telephone operators

TCL 40 SE: available starting from €219.90 in the 6+256GB version and €179.90 in the 4+128GB version

TCL 408: starting from €149.90, available in Italy in the Gravity Gray and Midnight Blue colours.

TCL 406: starting from €129.90 at telephone operators, available in Italy in the Dark Gray and Lavender Purple colours.

TCL 405: starting from €119.90, available in Italy in the Dark Gray and Lavender Purple colours.

TCL 403: starting from €89.90, available in Italy in the Mauve Mist and Prime Black colours

TCL NXTPAPER 11: starting from €249.90, available in Italy in the Dark Gray color.

TCL TAB 11: starting from €199.90, available in Italy in the Dark Gray color.

TCL LINKHUB HH132 Home Station:available in Italy starting from €159.90 in the White color.

TCL LINKZONE MW63:starting from €79.90, available in Italy in Black and White colours.

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

